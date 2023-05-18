Jonathan Fox Departs Ensemble Theatre Company

The Board of Directors of Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the departure of the Company's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox, as of June 30, 2023. Jonathan has held the position since 2006 when ETC performed in the Alhacama Theatre and he will be overseeing and directing Seared, the final production of ETC's 44th Season, playing from June 8 to 25.

"Our audiences have enjoyed the artistic direction and guidance Jonathan provided over the past 17 years and have experienced his stage direction in many of ETC's most admired productions," said Simon Williams, President of ETC's Board of Directors. "We are grateful for Jonathan's dedication to his craft and the notable reputation he has built for the organization's quality presentations and striking interpretations. He will be greatly missed, and the Board of Directors wishes him every success in his future endeavors."

ETC has become a substantial regional theatre under Jonathan's direction, including the acquisition and renovation of the Company's home at The New Vic, which opened in 2013. His widespread contacts within the American theatre community, as well as his international ties, have brought many distinguished performers to ETC's stage and have built relationships with regional theatres in Europe, where audiences have enjoyed his productions.

"I'm so grateful to ETC for trusting me to lead this beloved organization and for the support of the entire Santa Barbara community and our very talented artists," said Jonathan Fox. "Now that we are coming out of the pandemic, and with audiences returning to the theater, the time is ripe for a new chapter. I'm extremely proud of all we accomplished during my 17-year tenure, and I leave knowing the company has a beautiful venue and an endowment to support its work for years to come."

The company will engage in a search for a new Artistic Director. ETC's Managing Director, Scott DeVine, will temporarily serve as the company's Executive Director, overseeing both the operational and artistic functions.

"Jonathan has been a tremendous partner during my time here and has assembled a team of highly talented individuals who will carry on with me during this next act," DeVine said. "As we enter this new phase of transition and organizational transformation at ETC, we remain committed to being a vital space for artists, staff, patrons, and our entire community."

As always, ETC's Board of Directors and the Company deeply appreciate the support that it has enjoyed in the community. We look forward to continuing to provide our audiences with many more years of entertaining and stimulating theatre.