Ensemble Theatre Company to Present PLAY IT FORWARD Benefit Concert Supporting Education

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC), Santa Barbara's esteemed resident theatre company, is has announced "Play It Forward," a benefit concert featuring current and former ETC students alongside six renowned Broadway stars. The event will raise funds for ETC's vital education and outreach initiatives, including their Young Playwrights Festival, Young Actors Conservatory, and student matinees, which serve junior and senior high school students across the county.

Taking place at The New Vic, 33 West Victoria Street in Santa Barbara on Sunday, August 6th, the evening promises to be a celebration of the arts. The festivities will commence with a champagne reception at 6pm, followed by the concert beginning at 7pm. With a 4-piece band led by John Enrico Douglas, audiences can expect a captivating musical journey spanning various genres, including pop, musical theater, and jazz. The remarkable lineup of local student performers includes Cassidy Broderick, McKenna Gemberling, Hunter Hawkins, Beck Mortensen, Jett Mortensen, and more. Sharing the stage with them are Broadway luminaries Joan Almedilla (Miss Saigon, The King and I, Les Misérables), David Burnham (Wicked, The Light in the Piazza, Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Deedee Magno Hall (Miss Saigon, Wicked, If/Then), Jen Paz (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song), Beverly Ward (Anastasia, Showboat, Crazy for You, Billy Elliot), and Kirby Ward (Never Gonna Dance, Showboat, Crazy for You).

ETC's Artistic Associate and Director of Education, Brian McDonald, expresses his excitement for the benefit concert: "I am thrilled about this year's event! The talent showcased on The New Vic stage, featuring our Broadway veterans and exceptional ETC students, is bound to leave the audience spellbound. Even though the pandemic recovery has been tough, we are on the mend and looking forward to continuing to offer a safe space for students to explore their creativity, hone their skills, and engage with critical social issues through theater. By supporting and promoting accessible theater education and opportunities for all, you help us foster vital programs that celebrate inclusivity, empathy, and understanding within our communities."

ETC's Executive Director Scott DeVine adds: “ETC considers its education initiatives to be a vital part of our community and a means to foster our future generation of theatergoers and practitioners. I am delighted that so many incredible performers are showing their support by participating in Play it Forward and thrilled to showcase the work of these talented students.”

Tickets for the evening are available at $45 for reserved seating and $60 for premium reserved seating. To secure your spot, visit Click Here or call the box office at 805.965.5400. The box office operates from Tuesday to Saturday, 1pm - 5pm.

Those unable to attend may support by donating toward ETC's education programs online at https://store.ensembletheatre.com/donate/contribute2. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact in fostering accessible theater education for aspiring artists.

About Ensemble Theatre Company:

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) is dedicated to producing engaging, diverse, and thought-provoking theatrical experiences. With a commitment to nurturing talent, ETC provides exceptional educational programs and outreach initiatives that promote inclusivity and cultural enrichment. For more information, visit Click Here.