Deborah Bertling Named CAMA Women's Board President

Deborah Bertling, an award-winning actress and opera singer who is active in local music education programs, has been appointed president of the Women's Board of Community Arts Music Association (CAMA). Also serving as Women's Board officers are Musette Profant (first vice president), Marna Coday (second vice president), Lois Kroc (recording secretary), and Martha Osborne (corresponding secretary).

In addition to hosting an annual fundraising event benefiting CAMA, the Women's Board seeks to bolster appreciation for classical music generally, and in recent years has spearheaded CAMA's pre-concert lecture series.

Ms. Bertling received a certificate from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles after earning a bachelor's degree in voice performance at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. Her extensive performance history throughout California has included dozens of plays, musicals, staged readings, concerts, feature films, and operas, including several Opera Santa Barbara productions. A longstanding member of both the Women's Board and CAMA's main Board of Directors, Ms. Bertling currently serves as first vice president of the latter body, and for the past two years has chaired its Centennial Celebration Committee. She also serves on the CAMA Education and Events committees, and as a member of the former volunteers as a music docent for local elementary school students. Ms. Bertling also is president of the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, and is a member of the training staff for Opera Lab, Opera Santa Barbara's improvisational, interactive music outreach program designed to teach area elementary school students the rudiments of opera.

"Deborah has been a remarkably effective and energetic advocate on behalf of our organization and the cause of sustaining classical music broadly in our community. Her ongoing contributions to CAMA, other local arts groups, and music education efforts in area schools are nothing short of inspiring. We are very pleased to have her serve in this new role," said CAMA Executive Director Mark Trueblood.

CAMA will open its 2019-2020 season with a performance by acclaimed pianist Stephen Hough at The Lobero Theatre on October 29. Later in the season, CAMA will celebrate its enduring relationship with the iconic Los Angeles Philharmonic with a Gala 100th Anniversary Concert conducted by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel. The concert will occur 100 years to the day from the LA Phil's first performance in Santa Barbara on March 6, 1920. Additional season highlights include appearances by violinist Pamela Frank and pianist Peter Serkin (December 11, Lobero Theatre); master American pianist Emanuel Ax (January 13, Lobero Theatre); the popular Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Pinchas Zukerman (January 27, Granada Theatre); legendary Brazilian guitar duo Sérgio and Odair Assad (February 14, Lobero Theatre); British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor (March 13, Lobero Theatre); the venerable Rotterdam Philharmonic, with pianist Nelson Freire (March 26, Granada Theatre); London's groundbreaking Chineke! Orchestra (April 14, Granada Theatre); virtuoso mandolinist Avi Avital with Québec's superb Les Violons du Roy (April 28, Granada Theatre); and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (May 18, Granada Theatre).

Complete season information is available online at https://camasb.org.





