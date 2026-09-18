Davinci International Film Festival to Launch RiseUP Initiative
The program will feature the short film FIREBIRD and a keynote from ARC at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles.
The DaVinci International Film Festival has announced the launch of RiseUP, an all-new impact initiative dedicated to spotlighting cinema with a profound social conscience. The inaugural program will take place live on September 26, 2026, at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles during the festival's 8th Edition.
RiseUP is designed as an immersive, two-hour program anchored by the Official Selection short film Firebird, directed by Eric Davis and Lapka Dolma Tamang. Tackling the harrowing reality of child sex trafficking, the screening will be followed by a compelling filmmaker Q&A and a keynote address delivered by ARC (The Association for the Recovery of Children).
Presented in partnership with Ally Global Foundation and ARC, RiseUP aims to push past traditional screening boundaries. The 2026 initiative reaches beyond education—it equips audiences with actionable tools to to prevent child sex trafficking and exploitation, while ensuring that attendees leave the theater informed and hopeful. RiseUP is more than an impact program at DIFF; it is a call to action.
"Film is an extraordinarily powerful medium capable of delivering vital information and driving real-world change," said Chadwick Pelletier, Founder & CEO of the DaVinci International Film Festival. "While the subject matter of Firebird is undeniably tough, it is precisely because these stories are difficult that we must shine a light on them. True art with purpose doesn't shy away from the dark; it guides us toward the solution."
The program will be moderated and hosted by the founder and CEO of ARC, Bazzel Baz, who will also deliver the keynote address. Organizers emphasize that the conversation is designed to extend far beyond the theater walls, encouraging attendees to deeply connect with the presenting organizations.
Tickets for the inaugural RiseUP program at the 8th Annual DaVinci International Film Festival are available now at davincifilmfestival.com — secure your seats today to be part of this transformative experience.
Content Notice: Please note that the RiseUP program covers sensitive and challenging subject matter regarding child sex trafficking. While potentially triggering for some viewers, the initiative is intentionally structured to equip, empower, and leave audiences with a profound sense of hope and actionable purpose.
For more information regarding the RiseUP initiative, programming, and ticketing, please visit davincifilmfestival.com
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