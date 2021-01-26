Colburn School Launches 'Next Up' Virtual Concert Series

The Colburn School, a renowned performing arts school based in Los Angeles, will showcase its accomplished alumni in "Next Up," a new virtual concert series that features imaginative programs and unique collaborations created with the online experience in mind.

All concerts will be premiered at 7pm; free registration is required at https://www.colburnschool.edu/alumni/next-up-series/.

"Next Up" Programming:

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Bach's Goldberg Variations for String Trio

Dmitry Sitkovetsky's fascinating arrangement reimagines Bach's epic keyboard masterpiece, the Goldberg Variations, for string trio. Though it's not often performed due to its daunting length and technical performance challenges, this bold trio of musicians resolved to use the space left by the concert cancellations as an opportunity to rehearse it in earnest.

Ben Ullery (Conservatory '11), Assistant Principal Viola, LA Phil

Grace Park, Violin

Robert DeMaine, Cello (Principal Cello, Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Saturday, March 13, 2021

Eclectic Classical



To help break the mold of what is commonly seen as the stereotypical "classical music" audience, brass chamber duo The Two Gabagools present original arrangements and compositions, covering a wide range of musical styles with the help of Colburn alumni.

The Two Gabagools:

Conrad Jones (Conservatory '13), Principal Trumpet, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Riley Giampaolo, Bass Trombone, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Kevin Lin (Conservatory '15), Concertmaster, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Austin Huntington (Conservatory '16), Principal Cello, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Hayato Tanaka (Conservatory '17), Principal Trumpet, Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, April 10, 2021

Retrouvé: Rediscovering the Past

On the heels of recording their album this past fall, alumnus Eric Byers and Kevin Kwan Loucks will perform selections from the forthcoming release as well as a selection from Arvo Pärt.

Eric Byers (Conservatory '05), Cello, Calder Quartet

Kevin Kwan Loucks, Piano, Trio Céleste

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Styles and Textures for Solo Clarinet

This solo program showcases a variety of styles and textures for both the soprano and bass clarinets with Monolog, by the Korean composer Isang Yun, as its dramatic center.

Alicia Lee (Conservatory '08), Clarinet

Kristoffer Saebo, Double Bass

Saturday, May 29, 2021

Modern and Popular Music Jukebox

This exciting collection features original works and arrangements by alumnus and multi-instrumentalist Maya Paredes and collaborators. Songs will range from solo works to multi-media ensemble remote recordings from several genres and styles including singer-songwriter, Latin American music, Black American music, popular, indie, and electronic music.

Maya Paredes (Community School '18)

Please visit https://www.colburnschool.edu/alumni/next-up-series/ for complete programming details.