Colburn School Announces May 2019 Events

The Colburn School brings its 2018-2019 academic year to a close with an exciting array of free or low-cost performances that bring together today's greatest artists with members of the extraordinary Colburn School faculty and students in programs on campus and throughout the community.

It's a busy weekend for Colburn School's young dancers! On Saturday, May 11, modern dance students will showcase masterworks and new choreography, including Merce Cunningham's "Scramble," at the Spring Modern Dance Performance at Ramón C. Cortines School. This performance is part of Colburn School's partnership with the Merce Cunningham Trust, and is part of the Trust's centennial celebration of the groundbreaking dancer and choreographer.

On Sunday, May 12, students from the Youth Ballet Program will perform Kelly Ann Sloan's original work Postcards and Plies from LA, a dancer's love letter to Los Angeles. The piece brings the audience on a trip through the city - from Hollywood to Palm Desert - using poetry to set each scene, creating a unique Los Angeles dance experience. Audiences will also experience the evolution of ballet, as the performance showcases classical and contemporary forms. Also being performed is August Bourneville's "Napoli."

On Sunday, May 19, the Colburn Chamber Orchestra will give their their final performance of the academic year, featuring the most advanced string musicians in the Community School. The program will feature "Idyll" by Leos Janacek, "Serenade for Strings" by Josef Suk, and Romanian Folk Dances by Bela Bartok.

On Sunday, May 26, honors ensembles from the Community School's Ed and Mari Edelman Chamber Music Institute, led by Maxim Eshkenazy, will perform as part of the Sundays Live series at LACMA. This renowned performance series at one of the nation's premier arts institutions brings a variety of ensembles to that stage all year long. These free programs are streamed live at lacma.org and heard through the week as a podcast on kusc.org. The Community School of Performing Arts has participated regularly in this concert series for decades.

For a complete listing of Colburn School May events, please visit https://www.colburnschool.edu/calendar/. Tickets are available at colburnschool.edu/tickets or 213-621-1050.





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You