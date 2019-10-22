CHMS Hold Auditions for ELF THE MUSICAL

Everyone's favorite Elf will be coming to Children's House in the holiday classic, Elf The Musical. The musical will play a limited engagement at the Stephen B. Dudley Community Barn in Atascadero December 7 - 15. City wide casting will incorporate adults and children working together to stage the full-length Central Coast premier production of this Christmas classic.

Auditions are set for Monday October 28 at MCS, 4200 South Higher in San Luis Obispo and Tuesday October 29 at CHMS 3025 Monterey Rd. in Atascadero from 6:30PM - 9:00PM. To schedule an audition or to view roles available please visit our website at elfchms.wixsite.com/elfchms.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf which will hopefully become a new holiday tradition. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

The Children's House community consists of a wonderful group of children, staff and families. It is our goal to work together to give each of us a sense of belonging and a sense of purpose. Using the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori as our guide, we strive to work each day to help each child and each other reach our greatest potential, by embracing learning and appreciating and respecting the world in which we live. We are thrilled to stage our first fully staged musical at Stephen B. Dudley's Community Barn.





