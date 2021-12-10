BWW Previews: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at The Alcazar Theatre

The Alcazar Theatre is putting Carpinteria in the Christmas spirit! Amongst a line-up of festive film delights and events, comes the classic Christmas story, Miracle on 34th Street. Performed by a local cast and running December 16th-19th, this story revolves around Kris Kringle (Jim Sirianni), a man who agrees to play Santa in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. He's a smashing success at St. Nick, and is hired to reprise his roll at the Macy's storefront until Christmas. Kringle insists to both children and adults that he really is Santa, leading to a psychological examination and a trial to determine his capacity. It's a story about cynicism and belief, and the importance of believing in a little bit of magic, especially around the holidays.

For Sirianni, playing the role of Kringle/Santa, the challenge is in getting the character just right, especially for the young children in the audience. "I do relate with (Santa) somewhat on a personal level," says Sirianni. "First, I LOVE gift giving. Like a lot of people, I would much rather give gifts than receive them. And I really love making others happy in general." Sirianni is playing Kringle as a man who truly is Santa, rather than a man with the delusion of sainthood. "I love playing characters that are "over the top." And I love characters that are magical or mysterious," he says. "But another challenge is finding a "blend" of Kris the human versus Santa the magical human."

As Kringle, Sirianni plays opposite 11 local child performers, including Faith Grey as Susan. "Kids are great! They keep me honest as far as getting my lines correct!" says Sirianni. "I've really enjoyed working with Faith. She is a fabulous young actor! And she's funny off stage!"

Miracle on 34th Street is adapted (from the story by Valentine Davies) and directed by Asa Olsson. The production, says Sirianni, has a great message for all ages: no matter what your beliefs, commit to believing in them with your whole heart. "It will make you laugh, you'll cry, it'll make you think, and most of all, it will put you in the Christmas spirit!" Catch Miracle on 34th Street at the Alcazar Theatre from December 16-19th. Tickets available at the door or at thealcazar.org.