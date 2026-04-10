BLUE MAN GROUP Will Come to Santa Barbara in May

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The American Theatre Guild will present the engagement of the global smash hit BLUE MAN GROUP. This production is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series and will take The Granada Theatre stage May 5–6, 2026.

For the first time since 2023, the iconic trio will travel across the United States performing at premier venues in major cities. Beginning in January 2026, audiences will rock, laugh and party as three bald and blue characters explore the world and discover music, comedy and surprises at every turn.

The beloved production will continue to showcase classic Blue Man favorites along with brand new content including the addition of a new character exclusive to the current Tour. The “Rockstar” is a dynamic multi-instrumentalist with striking blue hair who will join the Blue Men in creating a multi-sensory experience fans can remember for years to come. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interactions and hilarious absurdity, showgoers will join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

BLUE MAN GROUP continues to redefine live entertainment through their combination of rhythmic artistry, groundbreaking technology and immersive audience interaction. The upcoming tour showcases over three decades of creative evolution, with the iconic trio continuing their legacy as innovators of experimental performance while consistently delivering their signature blend of musical innovation, visual spectacle and spontaneous humor that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

BLUE MAN GROUP is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. BLUE MAN GROUP performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York’s Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies playing in Las Vegas and multiple tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. This year, BLUE MAN GROUP launched the return of their North American Tour (opening January 2026) and will be embarking on a Japan tour this summer. BLUE MAN GROUP is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. BLUE MAN GROUP is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.