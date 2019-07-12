BANDSTAND to Arrive at Granada Theater November 2019

Get ready to "welcome home" the veterans as the Broadway musical, Bandstand, hits Granada Theater Nov. 19-20.

It's 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker tape parades and overjoyed families; Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life with just the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next swing band sensation, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition, and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians. But, when Donny meets a beautiful, young singer named Julia, he finds the perfect harmony in words and music that could take this band of brothers all the way to the live radio broadcast finale in New York City. Victory will require every ounce of talent, stamina, and raw nerve that these musicians possess.

The show's original creative team featured: Richard Oberacker (Book, Lyrics and Music), Robert Taylor (Book and Lyrics), Andy Blankenbuehler (Director/Choreographer), Gina Rattan (Associate Director), David Korins (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), J. Jared Janas (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design), Dave Bova (Makeup, Hair and Wig Design), Kate Lumpkin (Casting), Greg Anthony Rassen (Music Supervision, Arrangements and Co-Orchestrations), Bill Elliot (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor) and Justin West (Associate Scenic Design).

For more information and ticked to Bandstand, tap here.





