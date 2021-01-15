Youth Learn More About Arts Careers In TheatreWorks's OPENING THE CURTAIN

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) as part of the John F. Kennedy Center Partners in Education Program unveils the next two videos of its Opening the Curtain video series, designed to inspire the next generation of budding artists.

This program introduces PAUSD elementary students to the breadth of careers available in performing arts, including acting, tech, scenery, costumes, directing, administration, and more. For the videos, PAUSD high school students interviewed professional theatre artists, asking them about their jobs, their career paths, what they love about working in their field, and their vision of the future of the arts world. Videos for Opening the Curtain are available to view on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's website and YouTube page, with new interviews to be released monthly through May 2021. For more information and to watch the series the public may visit theatreworks.org.

This month, Opening the Curtain has released two new videos. One interview explores the field of stage management with Marcy Reed, conducted by Paige Hutchison, a junior from Milpitas High School. Another video features a conversation about acting with Bay Area stage veteran Rinabeth Apostol (TheatreWorks's The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga), who is interviewed by Jacqueline See-Tho, a sophomore at Gunn High School.

Reaching 15,000 students each year, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's K-12 education programs include classes that focus on student-generated work centered on playmaking and performance skills, popular summer camps, and student matinees that comprise study guides, pre-show workshops, and a talkback session. The Children's Healing Project is an improvisation-based theatre arts education program that serves hospitalized children and their families with drama workshops and bedside visits at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, El Camino Eating Disorders Unit, and the Ronald McDonald House. TheatreWorks also enjoys a partnership with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. that includes the Palo Alto Unified School District and Stanford Live.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora, the Palo Alto-based theatre company serves more than 100,000 patrons per year and has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country. The company's 51st season has been postponed in accordance with global efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).