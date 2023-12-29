World Premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY Comes to The General's Residence in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture

Detour has announced the world premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY at The General's Residence in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture. Conceived and directed by Detour Co-Founder Eric Garcia, in collaboration with a cast of 10 performers, this immersive theater experience will take place on March 15-17, 2024, at 7 pm each night. Tickets will go on sale January 1 at $35-$150, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For reservations, visit Click Here

The Twilight Aristocracy is a work of immersive theater, reimagining The General's Residence as the covert meeting ground for a queer secret society. In this latest creation, Detour invites audiences to peer into the hidden inner workings of a clandestine group, unraveling their secretive operations of an exodus to an island reminiscent of San Francisco but with utopian possibilities. Scenes will take place simultaneously throughout the venue, and audiences may choose from a variety of itineraries.

"The deliberate choice to self-ascribe as an 'Aristocracy' becomes an act of radical self-love, an act of defiance against marginalization, and an empowering celebration of the boundless potential within queer communities," said Garcia. "In the relentless face of erasure and gentrification, The Twilight Aristocracy emerges as a collective act of resilience-where dreaming, reclaiming, and actualizing become vital acts of empowerment within the heart of queer spaces. It is an invitation to connect, to reflect and to imagine new futures."

The Twilight Aristocracy follows the success of Detour's previous immersive production, We Build Houses Here, which sold out 11 shows in May 2023 at Oasis nightclub in San Francisco. Playwright Brian Thorstenson, who served as co-writer on We Build Houses Here, has returned as a lead collaborator on The Twilight Aristocracy, lending his talents to the whole - a blend of dance, storytelling and drag.

Joining the team is contributing director Chuck Wilt, a choreographer, drag performer (aka Fuchsia) and Artistic Director of San Francisco-based dance company UNA Productions. The cast of The Twilight Aristocracy includes Kacie Boblitt, James Brunt, Kevin Clarke, Quinn Dixon, Syd Franz, Glamputee, Mudd the Two-Spirit, Natalia Roberts, Emma Tome, and Melissa Lewis Wong. The designers include Del Medoff (Lights) and Jaren Feeley (Sound). Jessi Barber and Aviya Hernstadt are the stage managers.

The development of The Twilight Aristocracy received additional support from California's renowned Dell'Arte International, the North American center for ensemble-creators and physical theater. Detour is also proud to name the The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Fresh Meat Productions, and Queer Cultural Center as its community partners this season. For more information visit Click Here

ABOUT DETOUR

Founded in 2009 by Eric Garcia and Kat Gorospe Cole, Detour Dance is a devised dance-theater company that creates bold performances rooted in community-based creative processes. Led by queer people of color, Detour's work radically questions and amplifies urgent issues facing QPOC communities. Detour presents a home season every two years. The company also produces professional development workshops and a monthly performance cabaret for experimental dancers and drag artists called Clutch the Pearls. Among its honors are the Margaret Jenkins' CHIME Award, an Izzie Award nomination for Best Choreography, a Dancers' Group commission to reimagine Pina Bausch's iconic Nelken Line and a curatorial commission from the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts to present an evening of live performance and dance film at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco. For more information visit For more information, visit detourdance.com