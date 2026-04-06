World Irish Dance Champions to Bring A TASTE OF IRELAND to Duluth in June

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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, comes to Duluth, 4:00pm, Sunday, June 7, 2026 at the DECC Symphony Hall. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is part of a 2026 world tour following a sensational West End debut in the U.K., a returning Off-Broadway engagement, and international performances in Australia and New Zealand. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a starry roster of international dance champions who explore and expand traditional Irish dance into something completely modern, mesmerizingly electric, and ridiculously fun.

Showcasing an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable outing of entertainment. Featuring classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others, the show's reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast, transporting audiences through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences a look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers - dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to new limits. The cast includes headliners Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), Clara Sheppard (World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance: Feet of Flames), and Cian Walsh (A Taste of Ireland principal dancer, Ceili Dance World Champion), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

Blending cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of “craic,” A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation presents an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture, perfectly Celtic for this generation. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers bring Ireland's stories to life on stage to create a memorable and dynamic show that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.