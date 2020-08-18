Word for Word Announces Their New Podcast Series WORD FOR WORDCAST

The three premier episodes feature E.M. Forster’s "The Machine Stops."

Word for Word continues their 2020 Season with the debut of their new podcast, the WORD for WORDcast. The three premier episodes feature E.M. Forster's "The Machine Stops" and will be released from September 17-October 1 on zspace.org/pod. Individual episodes as follows: September 17: "The Air-Ship", September 24: "The Mending Apparatus", October 1: "The Homeless" all released on 5pm on launch dates and available at zspace.org/pod thereafter. Forster's views as a secular humanist are at the heart of his work, which often depicts the pursuit of personal connections in spite of the restrictions of contemporary society.

Written in 1909, E.M. Forster's "The Machine Stops" is a dystopian look at the future, where everyone lives underground, is controlled by "The Machine," and communicates with each other over vast distances through glowing blue plates. "By her side, on the little reading-desk, was a survival from the ages of litter - one book. This was the Book of the Machine. In it were instructions against every possible contingency. If she was hot or cold or dyspeptic or at a loss for a word, she went to the book, and it told her which button to press." -The Machine Stops

San Francisco's Word for Word, a program of Z Space, brings works of literature to the stage, performed verbatim by the multiple characters of the story. Instead of adapting a script, they use every word of a text in a dynamic, evocative style that preserves the original beauty of the prose or poetry. Directed by Gendell Hing-Hernández with sound design by David R. Molina the cast for E.M. Forster's "The Machine Stops" episodes features Carla Gallardo, Susan Harloe*, David Moore*, Brian Rivera* **, and Ryan Tasker*

*=AEA **=SAG/AFTRA

Please visit zspace.org/pod to listen.

