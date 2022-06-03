Word For Word Season Opens With BOYS GO TO JUPITER

Word for Word and Z Space, in collaboration with Black Artists Contemporary Cultural Experience present a performance of the story Boys Go to Jupiter by Danielle Evans. Directed by Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe The cast for Boys Go to Jupiter features Tre'Vonne Bell, Ciera Eis, Evan Held, Joel Mullennix*, Aidaa Peerzada, Brennan Pickman-Thoon*, Ije Success and Courtney Walsh*. *AEA.

Danielle Evans' Boys Go to Jupiter runs July 6- July 21, 2022 (Previews: July 6, 7, 7pm and July8, 8pm) on the Z Space Steindler Stage in San Fransico.

Word for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series 2022 begins on July 25 with

Black Box, by Jennifer Egan, directed by Vanessa Flores on the Z Space Steindler Stage in San Francisco.

In Boys Go to Jupiter, Claire, a white college freshman grieving the recent death of her mother, unwittingly finds herself in the middle of a huge racial controversy. The hashtags and tweets are flying, the hate emails are piling up, and all because of a stupid photo that she didn't even post. Why is she canceled and who's to blame? Grief, friendship, responsibility, and the power of social media, all come together to make one hell of a story that will have you thinking and talking about it for days to come.

"... Having written a lot about the experience of racism, I wanted to find a different way to inhabit that narrative. I think a lot about the James Baldwin line "It is the innocence which constitutes the crime." I wanted to write a story that invited not just empathy but implication, and explored the relationship between the two." Danielle Evans - author of Boys Go To Jupiter

Danielle Evans is the author of the story collections The Office of Historical Corrections and Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self. Her first collection won the PEN American Robert W. Bingham Prize, the Hurston-Wright award for fiction, and the Paterson Prize for fiction; her second won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and The Bridge Book Award and was a finalist for The Aspen Prize, The Story Prize, and The LA Times Book prize for fiction. She is the 2021 winner of The New Literary Project Joyce Carol Oates Prize, a 2020 National Endowment for the Arts fellow, and a 2011 National Book Foundation 5 under 35 honoree. Her stories have appeared in magazines including The Paris Review, A Public Space, American Short Fiction, Callaloo, The Sewanee Review, and Phoebe, and have been anthologized in The Best American Short Stories 2008, 2010, 2017, and 2018, and in New Stories From The South.

The production team includes: Production Manager: Jim Cave, Stage Manager: Heather Radovich* and Asst. Stage Manager: Charis Lam. The design team for Boys Go to Jupiter features: Scenic Design-Sean Riley, Lighting Design-Jennifer Bachofner, Video Design-Ray Oppenheimer, Sound Design-Elton Bradman, Costume Design-Andre Harrington, Prop Design-William Rudisill, Intimacy Director-Jeunée Simon, Dramaturg-Nancy Tolson, Dialect Coach- Lynne Soffer.