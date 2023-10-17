Winter Is Coming In Strong As SVS Brings Immersice A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Montalvo Arts Center

Two Bay Area creative forces will come together this holiday season when Ebenezer Scrooge and his Dickensian world take over one of the most beautiful public arts centers this side of the Atlantic in Silicon Valley Shakespeare's production of A Christmas Carol at the Montalvo Arts Center!

Like last year's inaugural production of the Richard Orlando (Northside Theatre Company) adaptation, A Christmas Carol will be a roving and immersive theatre experience. Intimate-sized audiences will be guided on a journey through the Montalvo Arts Center campus as SVS embraces the classic ghost story set in a world of darkness and redemption.

"For the past twenty-five years, SVS has produced work that celebrates and reflects the world around us," notes Silicon Valley Shakespeare Executive Director Annalisa Tkacheff. "That is why we are beyond excited to bring this production to such a landmark venue like Montalvo, just as our 25th anniversary season comes to an end. Audiences will have a unique opportunity to experience the arts as a living and breathing monument in the South Bay."

The journey through Ebenezer's past, present, and future will take place December 4th-17th (Mondays-Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays) on Montalvo Arts Center's 175-acre property. Audiences can expect to travel through the historic Villa, elegant courtyards, and pathways featuring stunning vistas. This immersive and walking production is a unique holiday experience for the entire family. Audience members will walk a distance of approximately 1,000 steps; a seated performance for those with mobility concerns will take place at 2 PM on Saturday, December 16th.

"We are thrilled to be working with Silicon Valley Shakespeare in bringing this holiday tradition to life," said Montalvo Arts Center Executive Director Angela McConnell. "Partnerships with other creative organizations in the community are a key part of our mission to enrich people's lives through the arts, and hosting this festive, immersive theatrical experience on Montalvo's grounds with SVS is a perfect example of this."

The 2022 production sold out before opening night, so audiences are encouraged to buy tickets early, available now at Click Here.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Angie Higgins and Doll Piccotto.

Capacity is limited to 65 theatregoers per performance.

Since 1999, Silicon Valley Shakespeare has presented more than 50 productions that include renditions of The Bard's oeuvre, important and celebrated theatre classics, and original bodies of work. SVS has received multiple honors and recognitions including Best Local Theatre Company in Metro Silicon Valley's Best of Silicon Valley. For more information about SVS visit svshakespeare.org.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to enrich the lives of all people through the arts, building bridges locally and globally, and creating a shared sense of connection, belonging, and humanity. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Performing Arts Series, and a robust arts education program. Learn more at montalvoarts.org.