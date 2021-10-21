What: San Francisco International Arts Festival Moves Indoors As Rain Hits Bay Area

As Mother Nature is poised to bring much needed rain to drought ridden northern California this weekend, the Festival's October Program will continue Indoors and Online.

All Festival performances scheduled to take place on outdoor stages have been successfully moved to indoor venues as follows: Young Performers Theatre at Fort Mason, Brady Street Dance Center and Dance Mission Theater.

Meanwhile,SFIAF artists with site-specific shows at Fort Mason (Pop-Up and PUSH) are poised to perform during a break in the weather!

Of course, the Festival's online program plays on uninterrupted, continuing today (Thursday) with Detour Theatre, Diana Wyenn and Eth-Noh-Tec.

Festival Director, Andrew Wood said of the move indoors, "While we never like to invoke clichés, 'The Show Must Go On!'

Veteran members of the Press may recall that this time last year, we were battling City Hall to be allowed to stage outdoor performances safely. The forces currently arraigned against us are of a different order of magnitude, but not insurmountable.

Our goal this year was to reconnect artists to their audiences and we have been able to adjust the program at the last minute to achieve that. Despite the sudden downpours."

For details of all October Program events, click on the following links in the genres of DANCE, MUSIC, PERFORMANCE ART and THEATRE to see individual artists presenting work over the course of the weekend. For the chronological calendar listings CLICK HERE.