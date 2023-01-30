Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wayward Voices At The Wayward Artist To Present SOLO, DUO, TRIO

Now in its third year, the Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Wayward Voices At The Wayward Artist To Present SOLO, DUO, TRIO

In 2023, the Wayward Voices lineup, produced by The Wayward Artist, will feature three distinct theatrical experiences with Solo, Duo, Trio; Wayward Voices Reads; and Wayward Voices Presents. Now in its third year, the Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater.

"Last year was simply amazing!" said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming, Wayward Voices. "This year we're reaching new heights as we showcase BIPOC voices in our collaboration with Latina Theatre Ensemble Breath of Fire and feature a world premiere in our production of Queer Couch by B.J. Bato Tindal."

In February, the Solo, Duo, Trio show will feature two cabaret performances by BIPOC artists. On February 11th, "a night of music and laughs by a local girl living right under our noses" will take shape in Tales of a 5 Foot Nothing, a one-woman show by Nohely Quiroz. On February 12th, Allan Cason, a musician, writer, and rock impresario, presents his one-man show Mr. Soul - The Sam Cooke Story.

In collaboration with Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, Wayward Voices will present a staged reading of two new one-act play commissions by Orange County's Elvia Susana Rubalcava and Baylee Shlichtman. The Wayward Artist and Breath of Fire share a common goal of providing opportunities for BIPOC artists in theatre. Breath of Fire seeks to enrich the lives of Latinas in the visual and performing arts. The Wayward Voices/ Breath of Fire staged reading will take place May 20, 2023.

The Wayward Voices season closes with a world premiere of a new work, Queer Couch by playwright B.J. Bato Tindal. Queer Couch is the story of three friends at Kennedy College who each have trouble moving past the misery and humiliation of their high school experience. Look for this world premiere to kick off the weekend of August 25-27th.

The Wayward Artist continues its commitment to the Orange County community by practicing and promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility which they call IDEA.

All Wayward Voices shows will be performed in the theatre of the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. For more information, or to donate to the Wayward Voices programming, please visit the Wayward Voices page here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221896®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thewaywardartist.org%2Fwayward-voices?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Detour Premieres Immersive Theater Event WE BUILD HOUSES HERE May 4 Photo
Detour Premieres Immersive Theater Event WE BUILD HOUSES HERE May 4
Detour, a devised theater and dance company, is delighted to announce the world premiere of WE BUILD HOUSES HERE at the historic Oasis nightclub in San Francisco's South of Market district. Conceived and directed by Detour Co-Founder Eric Garcia, in collaboration with a cast of 10 performers, We Build Houses Here takes place at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, May 4 - 20, 2023.
Review: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre Photo
Review: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre
What did our critic think of SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre?
West Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Childrens Theatre in Photo
West Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Children's Theatre in February
The Day you Begin runs from February 4th through March 12th every Saturday and Sunday at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley.
Denmarks TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February Photo
Denmark's TRIO CON BRIO COPENHAGEN to Perform at Kohl Mansion in February
Denmark's Trio con Brio Copenhagen, one of the most acclaimed and exceptional chamber music piano trios in the world returns to the Bay Area for a one-night-only concert of sublime chamber music presented by Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM), a nationally recognized presenter of chamber music now in its 40th season.

More Hot Stories For You


West Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Children's Theatre in FebruaryWest Coast Premiere Of THE DAY YOU BEGIN to be Presented at Bay Area Children's Theatre in February
January 30, 2023

The Day you Begin runs from February 4th through March 12th every Saturday and Sunday at the Bay Area Children's Theatre in Berkeley.
San Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption EventSan Francisco SPCA Kicks Off 155th Anniversary With Community Open House And Adoption Event
January 27, 2023

San Francisco SPCA kicks off its year-long 155th anniversary celebrations with Be Mine Furever, a special Community Open House and Adoption Event on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its Adoption Center (250 Florida Street, San Francisco).
Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!Video: First Look At DADDY LONG LEGS At Cinnabar Theater, Streaming This Weekend!
January 27, 2023

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 50th anniversary season with the musical romance 'Daddy Long Legs', streaming online January 27-29th. See video highlights from the production.
Cast Announced for ANYTHING GOES at 42nd Street MoonCast Announced for ANYTHING GOES at 42nd Street Moon
January 27, 2023

 San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon has announced the full cast and creative team for Cole Porter’s ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company’s 2023 Mainstage Season.
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 SeasonSan Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Play and Director For Summer 2023 Season
January 27, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that its summer 2023 Free Shakespeare in the Park production will be Shakespeare's rarely produced Cymbeline.
share