Wayward Voices At The Wayward Artist To Present SOLO, DUO, TRIO

In 2023, the Wayward Voices lineup, produced by The Wayward Artist, will feature three distinct theatrical experiences with Solo, Duo, Trio; Wayward Voices Reads; and Wayward Voices Presents. Now in its third year, the Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater.

"Last year was simply amazing!" said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming, Wayward Voices. "This year we're reaching new heights as we showcase BIPOC voices in our collaboration with Latina Theatre Ensemble Breath of Fire and feature a world premiere in our production of Queer Couch by B.J. Bato Tindal."

In February, the Solo, Duo, Trio show will feature two cabaret performances by BIPOC artists. On February 11th, "a night of music and laughs by a local girl living right under our noses" will take shape in Tales of a 5 Foot Nothing, a one-woman show by Nohely Quiroz. On February 12th, Allan Cason, a musician, writer, and rock impresario, presents his one-man show Mr. Soul - The Sam Cooke Story.

In collaboration with Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, Wayward Voices will present a staged reading of two new one-act play commissions by Orange County's Elvia Susana Rubalcava and Baylee Shlichtman. The Wayward Artist and Breath of Fire share a common goal of providing opportunities for BIPOC artists in theatre. Breath of Fire seeks to enrich the lives of Latinas in the visual and performing arts. The Wayward Voices/ Breath of Fire staged reading will take place May 20, 2023.

The Wayward Voices season closes with a world premiere of a new work, Queer Couch by playwright B.J. Bato Tindal. Queer Couch is the story of three friends at Kennedy College who each have trouble moving past the misery and humiliation of their high school experience. Look for this world premiere to kick off the weekend of August 25-27th.

The Wayward Artist continues its commitment to the Orange County community by practicing and promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility which they call IDEA.

All Wayward Voices shows will be performed in the theatre of the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. For more information, or to donate to the Wayward Voices programming, please visit the Wayward Voices page here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221896®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thewaywardartist.org%2Fwayward-voices?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1