Waukesha Civic Theatre Announces Upcoming Cancellations

Rhonda Schmidt, Executive Director of WCT has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Dear Waukesha Civic Theatre Family,

With the public health emergency declared by Wisconsin Gov. Evers due to the global coronavirus (COVID - 19) pandemic, Waukesha Civic Theatre will be cancelling all events through March 29 and all events with 50 or more patrons through May 4.

Please continue to be patient, as this plan has been made with current information and may change as external factors change. We will keep you as quickly informed as possible.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: We will be working in the Box Office with our ticket agent host, Vendini, to adjust all performances and to contact ticket holders once new dates are in place. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from Noon until 5 p.m. Box Office phone number is (262) 547 - 0708. We will not have adjusted dates yet, so please wait for notice.

These are the most current scheduling changes which remain subject to change:

Big Fish Postponed until further notice. Watch for new dates!

Silent Sky Postponed until further notice. Watch for new dates!

Spring Academy Classes CANCELLED.

The Magic of Theatre Gala on April 25 Postponed until further notice. Watch for new date!

Les Misérables School Edition Postponed until further notice. Watch for new dates!

PIX Flix Film Moulin Rouge will be CANCELLED.

PIX Flix Film A League of Their Own will be CANCELLED.

The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes will be CANCELLED.

ACAP PlayMakers Production of Pirates of Pizzazz will be CANCELLED at WCT.

We know that the uncertainty of this health crisis weighs heavily on all of our patrons and as a non-profit arts organization, we rely heavily on the financial support of our patrons through donations and ticket sales. When you speak with a Box Office representative about cancelled performances, we hope you will consider donating the value of your ticket to the theatre (as a tax deductible contribution) rather than asking for a refund.

We will be publishing our Outstanding 64th Season at the end of March as well as sending our brochures and season ticket renewal information. Now more than ever, we hope you choose to support a season of quality live entertainment.

Please stay tuned to emails and social media updates, as our box office anticipates a large number of calls and emails which we will process as quickly as possible.

Donate HERE.





