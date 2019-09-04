WHY WOULD I MISPRONOUNCE MY OWN NAME? Announced For The Best of San Francisco Solo Series 2019/20

The first performance for Brian Copeland's (in partnership with the Marin Cultural Association) The Best of San Francisco Solo Series at The Marin Center's Showcase Theater is Irma Herrera's solo show Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?, a new work that weaves history and comedic insights into stories about names, shedding light and throwing shade on societal prejudices and assumptions. When giving her name its correct Spanish pronunciation, Irma often gets the, "where are you from?" question. The assumption: that she is a foreigner. Irma's family has been in South Texas for generations, and the award-winning social justice activist, lawyer, and journalist thinks of herself as American as apple pie.

Irma's notes from American history and laugh out-loud humor invite audience members to consider what it will take for everyone to get along. Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name? will be presented October 13, 2019 (7:00 - 8:00pm with no intermission). at The Marin Center Showcase Theatre - 10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael, CA 94903. Box Office (415) 473-6800.

Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name? earned a Best of 2017 San Francisco Fringe Award and had a five-month run beginning in October 2018 at The San Francisco Marsh and migrated to the Berkeley Marsh Stage where it played through March 2019. The work is always evolving with new material related to current social justice issues.

In 2015 Brian Copeland started The Best of San Francisco Solo Series because he wanted to bring professional San Francisco theater to his hometown of San Leandro, now entering the fifth season. In 2017 Copeland brought it to Marin, now entering the third season. The criteria Brian uses in selecting the performers is that the show must have been a critically acclaimed hit at The Marsh, San Francisco Fringe Festival, ACT or Berkeley Rep. On occasion he will bring in stars in the genre to perform new pieces that are headed to San Francisco and New York.

When asked why Copeland started the Solo Series, which have been his favorite performers and what he's most excited about this season, he shares this: "I've been blessed to present some of the biggest stars in the genre of solo performance including Charlie Varon, Dan Hoyle, Marga Gomez, Don Reed, Josh Kornbluth and yours truly...me. I have a lot of audience favorites coming in this year including Don Reed and Marga Gomez. I'm thrilled with the diversity I've been able to present in the areas of racial, ethnic and sexual orientation/identity."





