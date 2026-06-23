Josh Kornbluth's Comedic Improv Series WHAT IS TO BE DONE? to Transfer to The Marsh SF
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
More on The Marsh San Francisco
Upcoming Shows
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The Secret Garden
Warren Theater at Sonoma State University (6/12-6/28)
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West Side Story—Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall (7/09-7/10)
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The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
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The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
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Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 17 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/17-7/17)
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Iolanthe
ODC Theater (7/10-7/19)
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Josh Kornbluth’s What Is To Be Done?: Fighting Fascism and Depression
The Marsh San Francisco (6/19-7/31)
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An Evening with a Mentalist: Jay Alexander's Mind Tricks Live On 24 Jul to 26 Jul 2026
San Francisco Magic Theater @ the Marrakech (7/24-7/26)
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The Sound of Music
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (7/21-7/26)
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Ride the Cyclone
City Lights Theater Company (7/16-8/23)