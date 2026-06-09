THE SADDEST NIGHT OF MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT to Play The Marsh San Francisco

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The Marsh San Francisco will transform into the “Nowhere to Go but Up Club” for a special series of shows by beloved crooner Johnny Lonely (Brian Lohmann) in The Saddest Night of Musical Entertainment in the History of the World.

When Johnny Lonely is dumped by his girlfriend, and his career just won't seem to take off, Johnny turns to a cattle call audition at the “Nowhere to Go but Up Club” to put on his saddest show to date. The hilarious duo of Brian Lohmann (Johnny Lonely) and Joshua Raoul Brody (piano) turn up in a side-splitting buddy comedy told through melancholy pop covers, jazz standards, and original music for three performances. The Saddest Night of Musical Entertainment in the History of the World plays June 20, July 18 & 25, 2026 with performances 8:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia St., San Francisco). For tickets ($25-$35 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved; plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information the public may visit themarsh.org.

“Don't let the title fool you. This show is a riot,” said The Marsh Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. “Johnny Lonely is a local legend. This new iteration of his artistry isn't a mere rewrite; it's a reinvention for a new audience. The Saddest Night of Musical Entertainment in the History of the World is a masterclass in finding the humor in our hurt.”

Originally developed as Johnny Lonely's Unhappy Hour, first performed at the Paradise Lounge in San Francisco in 1987, early versions of The Saddest Night of Musical Entertainment in the History of the World have been performed across the Bay, including at The Marsh in 1994. This new show features a refreshed repertoire, timely jokes, and seasoned performances from the iconic local duo.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

Brian Lohmann/Johnny Lonely (Writer, Performer) is a singer-songwriter and actor-improviser with BATS Improv. The character Johnny Lonely grew out of his work with the 80s San Francisco comedy troupe, Faultline. He recorded and toured with John Wesley Harding and was a part of the San Francisco vocal jazz sextet, Acapella Gold. Songs written by Lohmann were featured in the 2011 indie film, Thanks, with Rita Rudner and Edi Patterson. He hosted LIFEGAME for eight episodes on TNN (now Spike TV) and was a recurring guest on the talk show, Ask Rita, with Rita Rudner. His solo show, Johnny Lonely's Unhappy Hour, played at The Marsh in 1994, then toured to Seattle and Australia. Lohmann has been seen in performances with Pulp Playhouse and Seasonal Help!, his multi-character Christmas show, at the Bayfront Theater. His debut album, The One and Lonely, Johnny Lonely, was released in March 2023 on Bandcamp.

Joshua Raoul Brody (Performer) is a keyboard player, accompanist, and musical director. He has worked with many acts including Robin Williams, Richard Montoya, Rick & Ruby, the Residents, and many acts that do not begin with the letter R. Currently, Brody runs the live karaoke show Plays His Favorite Beatles Songs AND Accompanies YOU On YOURS!, plays with and arranges for the band Orchestra Nostalgico, and is musical director for BATS Improv and Johnny Lonely's Unhappy Hour. He has the rare distinction of having played at every location the Marsh has ever inhabited.

Cliff Mayotte (Director) is an award-winning Bay Area theatre artist and arts educator. His work has garnered awards from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle, Drama-Logue, the Dean Goodman Choice Awards, Backstage Magazine, and SF Weekly. Cliff has staged plays for Shotgun Players, Aurora Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Rough and Tumble, Marin Shakespeare Company, The Marsh, San Francisco Youth Theatre, and touring productions for Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where he previously served as education director.

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