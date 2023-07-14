Video: Inside Opening Night Curtain Call of LES MISERABLES at the Orpheum Theatre

The production is running at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco through July 23, 2023.
POPULAR
Cameron Mackintosh is presenting the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES across the country.
The production is running at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco through July 23, 2023.
See footage from opening night curtain call below!
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.
Videos
|Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)
|My (Unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical!
Top Of The Shelton (7/07-8/13)
|Marissa Brown: How Lonely Sits The City
ODC Theater (8/05-8/06)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Woodminster Amphitheater (8/08-8/13)
|42nd Street
Moonlight Amphitheatre (8/16-9/01)
|Indian Software Development Company
Broadway Musicals (8/05-8/05)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream: The Musical!
Berkeley Shakespeare Co. (7/07-7/31)
|The Never Too Late Show Starring Don Reed
The Marsh Berkeley (6/17-7/30)
|Rent
UC Davis Health Pavilion (8/22-8/28)
|The Wolves
Chanticleers Theatre (8/04-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You