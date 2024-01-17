VIDEO: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey

On stage January 17 through February 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Actor Steven Anthony Jones and director Tim Bond discuss embodying the essence of August Wilson's spirit in HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED.

One of the greatest playwrights of our time returns to the stage in this open-hearted memoir charting one man’s journey of self-discovery through adversity, and what it means to be a Black artist in America.

Originally performed by August Wilson himself, How I Learned What I Learned recounts his early days as a young poet, his first few jobs, encounters with racism, a stint in jail, divine connection with music, and the luminosity of love.

Helmed by former Artistic Director and acclaimed Wilson interpreter Tim Bond, and brought to life by award-winning actor Steven Anthony Jones, this captivating production provides unique insights about the man behind some of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century.







