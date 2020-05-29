VIDEO: Geoff Pond Performs MARK TWAIN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

One of San Francisco's first Bohemians Mark Twain and little bit of San Francisco history will come to life on Sat May 30 8pm on Facebook.

Back in January when one could still perform Geoff Pond performed his solo show I'M ALWAYS DRUNK IN SAN FRANCISCO directed by Robert Ernst at the 3rd Annual Solo Performance Festival in SF produced by Playground.

However, due to performance time limits, Pond had to cut one of his monologues from the show.

Now, he is performing the monologue live on Facebook for one performance only!

The monologue comes from Mark Twain's book Roughing It, chronicling some of his experiences in San Francisco in the mid 1860's. The first part begins with the city's weather, the second describes the biggest earthquake in the city at the time, and the third part is about Twain's experience performing his first public humor lecture at Maquire's Academy of Music on Pine St.

Preview the show in the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You