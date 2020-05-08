VIDEO: CMT San Jose to Present IN THE HEIGHTS Opening Number for #HeightsAtHome

CMT San Jose is one of the largest youth theater organizations in the country. When SIP began, CMT altered its spring production of In the Heights which had just been cast, to a virtual rehearsal process. Tonight - just in time for its scheduled opening night, CMT will release the full opening number of the show (all 8 min) in a beautifully edited piece featuring two full casts of performers ages 14 - 20 along with a full orchestra.

Watch below!

Over 100 youth participated in this program over the past 2 months. They will have a full run through of the show over zoom over the weekend for cast only but the opening number gives a taste of what's possible when dedicated and talented youth stay connected to their craft and their passion.

Tonights' curtain: 7pm PST.





