UCI Dance Visions 2020 Presents Works By Lar Lubovitch, Charlotte Griffin, Loretta Livingston, And Chad Michael Hall

The Department of Dance at the University of California, Irvine, presents Dance Visions, a concert showcasing choreographic works by UCI Dance Faculty, at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, February 20-22, 2020. The artistic directors for this year's production are Dance Department Chair Molly Lynch and Tong Wang. Esteemed choreographers presenting original works include Distinguished Professor Lar Lubovitch, Charlotte Griffin, Loretta Livingston, and Chad Michael Hall. The concert will also include excerpts of the romantic ballet La Sylphide, restaged by Tong Wang and choreographed by August Bournonville in 1836.

Dance Visions includes both graduate and undergraduate dancers and presents different styles of dance, including modern, contemporary, and classical ballet. This concert is a wonderful opportunity for students to engage with their professors, many of whom are active choreographers in a professional dance setting. Distinguished Professor and Choreographer Lar Lubovitch will be presenting his work North Star, a work he originally choreographed in 1978, to a score of the same name, composed by Philip Glass. When reviewing some of Lubovitch's work - including North Star - back in 1981, Anna Kisselgoff of the New York Times suggested that his work evoked images of "figures blown by wind," describing the fluidity and grace of his dancers and choreography.

"The Dance Visions concert is a wonderful opportunity for both graduate and undergraduate students to learn from and engage with dance faculty," said Molly Lynch, dance department chair and co-artistic director of the production, "such an opportunity will help them develop their skills as performing artists on a level that will prepare them for the professional dance world."

For more information regarding Dance Visions, including times and tickets, call 949-824-2787 or visit www.arts.uci.edu/tickets.

About UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts: As UCI's creative laboratory, the Claire Trevor School of the Arts explores and presents the arts as the essence of human experience and expression, through art forms ranging from the most traditional to the radically new. The international faculty works across a wide variety of disciplines, partnering with others across the campus. National-ranked programs in art, dance, drama, and music begin with training but end in original invention. Students come to UCI to learn to be citizen-artists, to sharpen their skills and talents, and to become the molders and leaders of world culture. For more information, visit www.arts.uci.edu.

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 30,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. It's located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $5 billion annually to the local economy. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.





