Tri-Valley Repertory Theater to Present THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng This Month

Tri-Valley Repertory Theater is collaborating with The City of Pleasanton to celebrate ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH with the presentation of THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng.

April 29, May 5,6,12,13 at 8pm

April 30, May 6,7,13,14 at 2pm

Book, Music & Lyrics by Min Kahng

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Nightingale

When Mei Lin, an ambitious kitchen-maid, hears that the Emperor of China is searching for the Nightingale - the bird whose song brings hope to the people of the land, she offers to help find and capture the bird in exchange for a lofty promotion. This transaction has tragic consequences, however, as Mei Lin soon learns that the Emperor is a foolish ruler who cannot see beyond the bird's plain outer appearance. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Song of the Nightingale is a magical, musical romp that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within.

Artistic Staff for Song of the Nightingale:

Producer: Kathleen Breedveld

Director: Jepoy Ramos

Choreographer: Cat Delos Santos Reyes

Vocal Director: Jed da Roza

Music Director: Delphean Quan

Stage Manager: Brian Olkowski

Song of the Nightingale CAST

Ann Warque: Mei Lin

Myles Wu: Emperor

Faustino Cadiz: Bing Wen

Mary Jasmin Howard: Madam Wu

Tyler Kawata: Tai Yun

Simon Santos: Xiao Hai

Mercy Wu: Nightingale

Allen Ocampo: Ensemble

Ji-Yun Kim: Ensemble/Messenger

Ronnie La: Ensemble/Fake Nightingale (u/s Nightingale)

Martha Dowell: Ensemble/Head Fisher (u/s Madam Wu)

Allison Quintilla: Ensemble (u/s Mei Lin)

Miyoko Sakatani: Ensemble: Head Chef, Watchmaker (u/s Head Fisher)

Tickets are available at:

Click Here