Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tri-Valley Repertory Theater to Present THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng This Month

The Song of the Nightingale is a magical, musical romp that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Tri-Valley Repertory Theater to Present THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng This Month

Tri-Valley Repertory Theater is collaborating with The City of Pleasanton to celebrate ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH with the presentation of THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng.

April 29, May 5,6,12,13 at 8pm

April 30, May 6,7,13,14 at 2pm

Book, Music & Lyrics by Min Kahng
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Nightingale

When Mei Lin, an ambitious kitchen-maid, hears that the Emperor of China is searching for the Nightingale - the bird whose song brings hope to the people of the land, she offers to help find and capture the bird in exchange for a lofty promotion. This transaction has tragic consequences, however, as Mei Lin soon learns that the Emperor is a foolish ruler who cannot see beyond the bird's plain outer appearance. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Song of the Nightingale is a magical, musical romp that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within.

Artistic Staff for Song of the Nightingale:

Producer: Kathleen Breedveld
Director: Jepoy Ramos
Choreographer: Cat Delos Santos Reyes
Vocal Director: Jed da Roza
Music Director: Delphean Quan

Stage Manager: Brian Olkowski

Song of the Nightingale CAST

Ann Warque: Mei Lin

Myles Wu: Emperor

Faustino Cadiz: Bing Wen

Mary Jasmin Howard: Madam Wu

Tyler Kawata: Tai Yun

Simon Santos: Xiao Hai

Mercy Wu: Nightingale

Allen Ocampo: Ensemble

Ji-Yun Kim: Ensemble/Messenger

Ronnie La: Ensemble/Fake Nightingale (u/s Nightingale)

Martha Dowell: Ensemble/Head Fisher (u/s Madam Wu)

Allison Quintilla: Ensemble (u/s Mei Lin)

Miyoko Sakatani: Ensemble: Head Chef, Watchmaker (u/s Head Fisher)

Tickets are available at:

Click Here




Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names New Leadership Team Members Photo
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Names New Leadership Team Members
Berkeley Repertory Theatre has appointed three new employees to fill key leadership positions within the Marketing, General Management, and Development departments at the award-winning theatre company.
FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for BroadwaySF 2023–2024 Season Photo
FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for BroadwaySF 2023–2024 Season
BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, has announced six Broadway musicals coming to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres as part of the 2023-2024 season.
African-American Shakespeare Company Recreates ROMEO & JULIET For The Times We Are In Photo
African-American Shakespeare Company Recreates ROMEO & JULIET For The Times We Are In
The African-American Shakespeare Company will present for only the second time in its history, Romeo & Juliet. This updated version from the company's Artistic Director L. Peter Callender will stay true to what Shakespeare wrote but with a different ending. 
Presidio Dance Theatre to Present Benefit HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN in May Photo
Presidio Dance Theatre to Present Benefit HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN in May
The Presidio Performing Arts Foundation has announced plans for its upcoming 25th Anniversary Spring Gala on Thursday, May 18, distinguished by Presidio Dance Theatre's performance Honoring the Women of Iran at the Herbst Theatre, followed by a benefit dinner in the Green Room at the Civic Center's iconic Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue.

More Hot Stories For You


FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for BroadwaySF 2023–2024 SeasonFUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for BroadwaySF 2023–2024 Season
April 18, 2023

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, has announced six Broadway musicals coming to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres as part of the 2023-2024 season.
African-American Shakespeare Company Recreates ROMEO & JULIET For The Times We Are InAfrican-American Shakespeare Company Recreates ROMEO & JULIET For The Times We Are In
April 18, 2023

The African-American Shakespeare Company will present for only the second time in its history, Romeo & Juliet. This updated version from the company's Artistic Director L. Peter Callender will stay true to what Shakespeare wrote but with a different ending. 
PlayGround to Celebrate New Playwrights at The 27th Annual PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS in MayPlayGround to Celebrate New Playwrights at The 27th Annual PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS in May
April 15, 2023

PlayGround has announced the full lineup for its 27th annual FESTIVAL OF NEW WORKS, running May 8-28, in-person at Potrero Stage, where the festival has been based since 2008, and simulcast online.
TheatreWorks Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE BLISS This SummerTheatreWorks Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE BLISS This Summer
April 15, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 52nd season with the World Premiere musical Alice Bliss. This vibrant new work is an intimate and stunning tale of losing everything and living anyway; of a girl who hits rock bottom, finds her mom there, and begins to grow up.
JCCSF Welcomes Reginald Dwayne Betts For Solo PerformanceJCCSF Welcomes Reginald Dwayne Betts For Solo Performance
April 15, 2023

The JCCSF will welcome acclaimed poet-lawyer and prison reform activist Reginald Dwayne Betts on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in a searing solo performance that will confront the abuses of the criminal justice system.
share