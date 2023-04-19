Tri-Valley Repertory Theater to Present THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng This Month
The Song of the Nightingale is a magical, musical romp that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within.
Tri-Valley Repertory Theater is collaborating with The City of Pleasanton to celebrate ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH with the presentation of THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE by Min Kahng.
April 29, May 5,6,12,13 at 8pm
April 30, May 6,7,13,14 at 2pm
Book, Music & Lyrics by Min Kahng
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Nightingale
When Mei Lin, an ambitious kitchen-maid, hears that the Emperor of China is searching for the Nightingale - the bird whose song brings hope to the people of the land, she offers to help find and capture the bird in exchange for a lofty promotion. This transaction has tragic consequences, however, as Mei Lin soon learns that the Emperor is a foolish ruler who cannot see beyond the bird's plain outer appearance. Based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Song of the Nightingale is a magical, musical romp that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within.
Artistic Staff for Song of the Nightingale:
Producer: Kathleen Breedveld
Director: Jepoy Ramos
Choreographer: Cat Delos Santos Reyes
Vocal Director: Jed da Roza
Music Director: Delphean Quan
Stage Manager: Brian Olkowski
Song of the Nightingale CAST
Ann Warque: Mei Lin
Myles Wu: Emperor
Faustino Cadiz: Bing Wen
Mary Jasmin Howard: Madam Wu
Tyler Kawata: Tai Yun
Simon Santos: Xiao Hai
Mercy Wu: Nightingale
Allen Ocampo: Ensemble
Ji-Yun Kim: Ensemble/Messenger
Ronnie La: Ensemble/Fake Nightingale (u/s Nightingale)
Martha Dowell: Ensemble/Head Fisher (u/s Madam Wu)
Allison Quintilla: Ensemble (u/s Mei Lin)
Miyoko Sakatani: Ensemble: Head Chef, Watchmaker (u/s Head Fisher)
