Transcendence Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For TRANSCENDENCE'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
By popular demand, additional performance added on Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 pm.
Transcendence Theatre Company will close out their 2022 season with Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular, December 2 - 4 at Hanna Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA. An additional, early-evening performance has been added on Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 pm. Tickets for the annual Holiday Spectacular are available now at bestnightever.org.
Directed and co-conceived by Transcendence veteran Colin Campbell McAdoo, along with fellow co-conceivers Meggie Cansler Ness and Matt Smart, Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular will celebrate the holidays with a cozy experience perfect for audiences of all ages. With a family room feel reminiscent of Judy Garland's holiday special, Transcendence will toast the season with music and cheer in an all-new, intimate experience this year.
"The holidays are my favorite time of year and I'm thrilled to create this show with my Transcendence family," Campbell McAdoo said. "This show will take the whole family on a holiday journey - with Broadway tunes, seasonal classics, pop music, and more."
The Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular cast features several performers from the Transcendence family including Maria Bilbao (In the Heights), Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked), Jamarice Daughtry (Ain't Too Proud), Edward Juvier (Les Misérables), Kyle Kemph (The Company Men), and Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom), and featuring the Transcendence debut of Emma Grimsley (The Phantom of the Opera).
In addition to Campbell McAdoo, the Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular creative and production team includes Vasthy Mompoint (Assistant Director), Matt Smart (Musical Director), Alisha Ramos Epps (Production Manager), Kathryn Potts (Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer), Maggie Simental (Stage Management/Costumes), and Colleen Till (Stage Management/Costumes).
Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular will feature holiday classics such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Please Come Home For Christmas, and Run, Run Rudolph, along with modern holiday tunes like Michael Buble's Jingle Bells, NSYNC's Merry Christmas, The Maccabeats' Latke Recipe, and many other festive songs.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $149. Following an overwhelming demand from the public, Transcendence has added an additional performance on Sunday, December 4 at 6pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.
Transcendence Theatre Company would like to thank the following Holiday Spectacular sponsors: Presenting Sponsor: Redwood Credit Union; Season Media Sponsor: The Press Democrat; Season Real Estate Sponsor: Sotheby's International Realty; Daryl Reese Attorney At Law; Friedman's Home Improvement; Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller, and Moskowitz LLP; Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Trust; KZST; Jeffrey D. Bean, DDS; Parkpoint Health Club; and Hanna Boys Center.
Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, ten years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor Holiday show every winter, and more, their mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. Their dedication to the enrichment of Sonoma County includes providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one-of-a-kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
Led by Artistic and Executive Director Kent Jue, Magnificent Wonders will perform 1pm PST Saturday, December 3 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Palo Alto and 4pm PST Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Old First Church in San Francisco.
Tina D'Elia's OVERLOOKED LATINAS Extended at The Marsh San Francisco
November 4, 2022
Originally scheduled to run through October 29, Tina D’Elia’s Overlooked Latinas has been extended due to popular demand at The Marsh San Francisco, adding two final performances November 17 & 19.
Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Melissa Aldana to Perform at the Hammer Theatre in February
November 4, 2022
This winter, the sounds of Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will fill Hammer Theatre Center’s intimate Hammer4 Studio during its Black Cab Jazz series. The concert will take place on 7:00pm, Friday, February 3, 2023.
Bay Area Children's Theatre's 2022-2023 Season to Continue With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD in November
November 4, 2022
Bay Area Children's Theatre's 2022-2023 season opened with back-to-back sold-out productions of Llama Llama Live and Elephant & Piggie reaching nearly 16,000 children and adults. Next up, the Tony Award-winning Broadway show A Year with Frog and Toad opens this November.
THE MUSEUM ANNEX By Mildred Inez Lewis Extended Through November 20 At Central Works
November 3, 2022
Central Works’ closing production of its 2022 season, the new comedy from the Central Works Writers Workshop The Museum Annex written by Mildred Inez Lewis has extended through November 20 (originally scheduled to close November 13).