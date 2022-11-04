Transcendence Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For TRANSCENDENCE'S HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR 

Transcendence Theatre Company will close out their 2022 season with Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular, December 2 - 4 at Hanna Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA. An additional, early-evening performance has been added on Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 pm. Tickets for the annual Holiday Spectacular are available now at bestnightever.org.

Directed and co-conceived by Transcendence veteran Colin Campbell McAdoo, along with fellow co-conceivers Meggie Cansler Ness and Matt Smart, Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular will celebrate the holidays with a cozy experience perfect for audiences of all ages. With a family room feel reminiscent of Judy Garland's holiday special, Transcendence will toast the season with music and cheer in an all-new, intimate experience this year.

"The holidays are my favorite time of year and I'm thrilled to create this show with my Transcendence family," Campbell McAdoo said. "This show will take the whole family on a holiday journey - with Broadway tunes, seasonal classics, pop music, and more."

The Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular cast features several performers from the Transcendence family including Maria Bilbao (In the Heights), Meggie Cansler Ness (Wicked), Jamarice Daughtry (Ain't Too Proud), Edward Juvier (Les Misérables), Kyle Kemph (The Company Men), and Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom), and featuring the Transcendence debut of Emma Grimsley (The Phantom of the Opera).

In addition to Campbell McAdoo, the Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular creative and production team includes Vasthy Mompoint (Assistant Director), Matt Smart (Musical Director), Alisha Ramos Epps (Production Manager), Kathryn Potts (Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer), Maggie Simental (Stage Management/Costumes), and Colleen Till (Stage Management/Costumes).

Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular will feature holiday classics such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Please Come Home For Christmas, and Run, Run Rudolph, along with modern holiday tunes like Michael Buble's Jingle Bells, NSYNC's Merry Christmas, The Maccabeats' Latke Recipe, and many other festive songs.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $149. Following an overwhelming demand from the public, Transcendence has added an additional performance on Sunday, December 4 at 6pm. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

Transcendence Theatre Company would like to thank the following Holiday Spectacular sponsors: Presenting Sponsor: Redwood Credit Union; Season Media Sponsor: The Press Democrat; Season Real Estate Sponsor: Sotheby's International Realty; Daryl Reese Attorney At Law; Friedman's Home Improvement; Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller, and Moskowitz LLP; Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Trust; KZST; Jeffrey D. Bean, DDS; Parkpoint Health Club; and Hanna Boys Center.

Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, ten years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor Holiday show every winter, and more, their mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. Their dedication to the enrichment of Sonoma County includes providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one-of-a-kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org