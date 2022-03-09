Town Hall Theatre Announces Pan Theater Improv Comedy Show

Pan performers will present class theater games including improvised author, 2nd choice, 3 headed expert interview, poetry reading, and foreign film trailer. The night will also include topic dive and an improvised 10 minute play.

Pan Theater performs two sets a night in their main show. One set consists of short form comedy improv. The short form set provides plenty of humor and often a moment or two of drama. Hence they call it comma- comedy with elements of drama. The second set of the evening is long form improv focusing on drama but sure to have moments of comedy- yes...that is why they call it dramedy. The long form set is a mini-play that may tell a complete story or might explore a topic or theme.

Pan Theater performers come from all walks of life: teachers, students, professionals, artists and everything else. Truly: "Improv by the People for the People."

"Seeing something be created from nothing is a unique experience that can only be experienced when seen on the stage." shared Curator of Artistic Programming Daniel J. Eslick. "Most scripted dramas (or comedies) aren't exactly like this. You can only really see that within the improv comedy medium. There is something magically about seeing people create something from literally nothing. The last few years have robbed us of truly being able to see that magic in person. As a performer, I found that magic was lost as well.

However, as we start to see the light at the end of our tunnels, what I have wanted to bring back to ourstage was that magic. It was a joy when I discovered that Amy Stringer, the lovely actress who brought Mary Bailey to life, was part of a troupe: Pan Theater. Who will be gracing us with that magic on March 25th. Please come and enjoy and most importantly laugh again!"

COVID PRECAUTIONS

Town Hall Theatre is prioritizing the health and safety of our artists, staff, and audiences above all else. We are keeping close watch on the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations and if we feel we cannot safely produce any of our works, we will move to a hybrid in-person and digital model or postpone to a later date.

Town Hall Theatre has joined Theatre Bay Area's coalition on COVID protocols (https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/bayareasafe). Town Hall's full COVID policy (found at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/covid19) states:

Town Hall Theatre reserves the right to refuse service to anyone, and anyone violating this policy will be asked to leave the premises immediately.