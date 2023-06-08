Tony-Winning Musical AVENUE Q Announced At TwiningVine Winery

Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.
Plethos Productions Presents Avenue Q. Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is truly a marvel of the stage.
This laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of recent college grad Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers this is no ordinary neighborhood. Together he and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and answer the ever-elusive question: what is my purpose in life?
Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart. Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, see it live at TwiningVine Winery July 7-16, tickets on sale now at Click Here.
NOTE: This show contains full puppet nudity, adult language and content, and is recommended for ages 18+.
