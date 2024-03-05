Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Will Bring Solo Show to Feinstein's at The Nikko Hotel

No… Maybe… Why Not will play April 29, 2024.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
Love? Ain’t it grand… and confusing. Tony Award nominee, Lucille Lortel and OBIE Award winner John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond.  No… Maybe… Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison is set to play at Feinstein’s at The Nikko Hotel on April 29 (7:30pm).

Drew Wutke comes along for the ride, accompanying on the keys. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew Morrison is a Tony nominee, Lucille Lortel & OBIE Award winner, from Broadway's Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. Outer Critics Circle Honoree with Keen Company. BA in Theatre Arts from Brandeis University and M.F.A. in Acting from U.C.San Diego. John-Andrew is a member of The Actors Center.

One of NYC’s most in-demand multidisciplinary artists and music directors, Drew Wutke plays and music directs all over the world (including B’way/OffBway/Intnl/Regionally/on Tour), creating alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners. M.M from OCU.




