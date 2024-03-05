Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Will Bring Solo Show to Feinstein's at The Nikko Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love? Ain’t it grand… and confusing. Tony Award nominee, Lucille Lortel and OBIE Award winner John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. No… Maybe… Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison is set to play at Feinstein’s at The Nikko Hotel on April 29 (7:30pm).

Drew Wutke comes along for the ride, accompanying on the keys. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew Morrison is a Tony nominee, Lucille Lortel & OBIE Award winner, from Broadway's Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. Outer Critics Circle Honoree with Keen Company. BA in Theatre Arts from Brandeis University and M.F.A. in Acting from U.C.San Diego. John-Andrew is a member of The Actors Center.

One of NYC’s most in-demand multidisciplinary artists and music directors, Drew Wutke plays and music directs all over the world (including B’way/OffBway/Intnl/Regionally/on Tour), creating alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners. M.M from OCU.