Tickets For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available Through March 2022

Due to unanimous critical and public acclaim, tickets for Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story-the intimate and immersive production from The 7 Fingers-are now available for performances through Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The 2022 performance schedule for Dear San Francisco is as follows: Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets for all January-March 2022 performances range in price from $35-$99 and are available by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. Prices subject to change without notice.

To purchase tickets at a discounted group rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.



Additionally, tickets for two special New Year's Eve performances - 6 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. - are also now available. Guests at the 6 p.m. performance will be treated to a glass of bubbles, plus festive New Year's Eve party favors. Guests at the 10:15 p.m. performance, which ends before the stroke of midnight, will receive complimentary bites and bubbles, festive New Year's Eve party favors, an only-at-Club-Fugazi New Year's Eve countdown featuring a special ball drop, and more. Tickets for the 6 p.m. performances range in price from $49-$99. Tickets for the 10:15 p.m. performance range in price from $90-$175. To purchase, visit clubfugazisf.com or call 415-273-0600. Prices subject to change without notice.



Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, Dear San Francisco pays homage to the stunning beauty, storied characters, and astounding resilience of the City by the Bay. The production earned the highest rating from the San Francisco Chronicle and has been hailed as a "living, breathing love letter" (TheaterDogs), "breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), and "a stunner" (Hoodline).



Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, hand-balancing, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.



The creative team for Dear San Francisco includes Gypsy Snider (Artistic Director), Shana Carroll (Artistic Director), Alexander V. Nichols (Production Designer), Colin Gagne (Composer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro (Costume Designer).



The Club Fugazi Experiences team includes David Dower (Co-Producer and Executive Director), Eric Eislund (Co-Producer and General Manager), and Deborah Barrera (Co-Producer). Nassib El-Husseini, CEO of The 7 Fingers, serves as Executive Producer.



Food and beverage options for performances beginning January 7, 2022 include a curated menu of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus a selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. Food and beverage service will be available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating will allow for patrons to arrive early, socialize with groups, and mingle with the performers following the show.



In support of efforts to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, Club Fugazi will require proof of full vaccination with valid ID upon entry for all guests 12 years and up. Acceptable forms of proof include your physical vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. (California residents can request a digital vaccination record at https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/). Masks will be required for all patrons (including children) at all times. Unvaccinated children between the ages of 5-11 will be able to attend with vaccinated adult(s).

