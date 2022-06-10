TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present HERSHEY FELDER AS MONSIEUR CHOPIN

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present TheatreWorks favorite Hershey Felder in the hit musical masterpiece Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin. Felder returns to the TheatreWorks stage as brilliant Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin, illuminating an exclusive piano lesson with this musical master. In this stunning solo show, the "Poet of the Piano" tells his romantic story while sharing dazzling performances of his compositions. Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin has delighted audiences across the country in critically acclaimed sold-out runs,.

WHEN:

Previews: Friday, August 19

Opening: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Closes: Sunday, September 11, 2022

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

WHERE:

Live performances at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.

TICKETS:

Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.