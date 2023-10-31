TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED This Winter

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2024 with a stunning new production of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned. An internationally-acclaimed interpreter of August Wilson’s works, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Tim Bond returns to TheatreWorks to helm this heartfelt one-man theatrical memoir that chronicles the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s life. Following Wilson’s journey from struggling young writer to one of America’s most honored and acclaimed theatrical icons, How I Learned What I Learned is a tale of self-discovery, adversity, love, and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Bond reunites with award-winning Bay Area theatre artist Steven Anthony Jones, who will star.

Following its run at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks will take How I Learned What I Learned on a weeklong tour throughout the Bay Area, sharing this affirming piece with local communities. More information on those partnerships will be announced at a later date.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:





WHEN: Previews: Wednesday, January 17 – Friday, January 19, 2024

Opening: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Closes: Saturday, February 3, 2024



Touring through community February 4-11, 2024.

SHOWS: Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm



ACCESS: ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2024

Audio Description: 2pm and 8pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance



EVENTS: Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024;

7:30pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024



WHERE: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

Throughout the Bay Area on weeklong tour (locations to be announced at a later date).



TICKETS: Single tickets (starting at $27) and subscriptions (starting at $107) are currently available.



INFO: For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978



Photo credit: Jenny Graham