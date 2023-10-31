TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED This Winter

The production runs Wednesday, January 17 through Saturday, February 3, 2024.
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2024 with a stunning new production of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned. An internationally-acclaimed interpreter of August Wilson’s works, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Tim Bond returns to TheatreWorks to helm this heartfelt one-man theatrical memoir that chronicles the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s life. Following Wilson’s journey from struggling young writer to one of America’s most honored and acclaimed theatrical icons, How I Learned What I Learned is a tale of self-discovery, adversity, love, and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Bond reunites with award-winning Bay Area theatre artist Steven Anthony Jones, who will star.
Following its run at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks will take How I Learned What I Learned on a weeklong tour throughout the Bay Area, sharing this affirming piece with local communities. More information on those partnerships will be announced at a later date.
WHEN: Previews: Wednesday, January 17 – Friday, January 19, 2024
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Closes: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Touring through community February 4-11, 2024.
SHOWS: Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm
Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm
ACCESS: ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2024
Audio Description: 2pm and 8pm Saturday, February 3, 2024
Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.
Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance
EVENTS: Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024;
7:30pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024
WHERE: Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View
Throughout the Bay Area on weeklong tour (locations to be announced at a later date).
TICKETS: Single tickets (starting at $27) and subscriptions (starting at $107) are currently available.
INFO: For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978
Photo credit: Jenny Graham
