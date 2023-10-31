TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED This Winter

The production runs Wednesday, January 17 through Saturday, February 3, 2024.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED This Winter

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2024 with a stunning new production of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned. An internationally-acclaimed interpreter of August Wilson’s works, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Tim Bond returns to TheatreWorks to helm this heartfelt one-man theatrical memoir that chronicles the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s life. Following Wilson’s journey from struggling young writer to one of America’s most honored and acclaimed theatrical icons, How I Learned What I Learned is a tale of self-discovery, adversity, love, and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Bond reunites with award-winning Bay Area theatre artist Steven Anthony Jones, who will star. 

Following its run at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, TheatreWorks will take How I Learned What I Learned on a weeklong tour throughout the Bay Area, sharing this affirming piece with local communities. More information on those partnerships will be announced at a later date.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 
 


WHEN:          Previews: Wednesday, January 17 – Friday, January 19, 2024
Opening: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Closes: Saturday, February 3, 2024
 
Touring through community February 4-11, 2024.

SHOWS:        Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm
Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm    
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm
 
ACCESS:       ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2024
Audio Description: 2pm and 8pm Saturday, February 3, 2024
Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.
Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance
 
EVENTS:       Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024; 
7:30pm Wednesday, January 31, 2024
 
WHERE:       Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View
                        Throughout the Bay Area on weeklong tour (locations to be announced at a later date).
 
TICKETS:     Single tickets (starting at $27) and subscriptions (starting at $107) are currently available.
 
INFO:             For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978
 

Photo credit: Jenny Graham




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Berkeley Rep to Partner With Formerly Incarcerated Peoples Performance Project Photo
Berkeley Rep to Partner With Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project

erkeley Repertory Theatre has revealed a groundbreaking partnership with the Formerly Incarcerated People's Performance Project, showcasing the talent and stories of formerly incarcerated artists. Find out more about this exciting collaboration and how it aims to transform the theater landscape.

2
John Mellencamp Returns To UIS Performing Arts Center, March 23 Photo
John Mellencamp Returns To UIS Performing Arts Center, March 23

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.” Mellencamp will perform for one night only in 27 new cities.

3
Review: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room Photo
Review: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room

What did our critic think of JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room? Bay Area Cabaret opened its 2023/24 season with Tony-nominated (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, Violet) and Grammy Award-winning artist Joshua Henry who presented his take on retro-soul and R&B to an enthusiastic audience.

4
Diablo Ballets 30th Season To Open with THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Photo
Diablo Ballet's 30th Season To Open with THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

Diablo Ballet opens its 30th Season with an expanded version of The Nutcracker Suite by Julia Adam and celebrates company dancer Amanda Farris’ 10th season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Disenchanted! in San Francisco / Bay Area Disenchanted!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/12-11/05)Tracker
Cinderella Enchanted in San Francisco / Bay Area Cinderella Enchanted
Julia Morgan Theater (11/03-12/22)
The 39 Steps in San Francisco / Bay Area The 39 Steps
San Francisco Playhouse (3/07-4/20)
Bette, Babs & Beyond in San Francisco / Bay Area Bette, Babs & Beyond
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/10-11/11)
Citizen by Greg Sarris in San Francisco / Bay Area Citizen by Greg Sarris
Z Below (10/18-11/12)
The Nutcracker in San Francisco / Bay Area The Nutcracker
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in San Francisco / Bay Area Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon - Montclair (12/15-12/15)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
3rd New Roots Theatre Festival in San Francisco / Bay Area 3rd New Roots Theatre Festival
Brava Theater Center (11/10-11/12)
Frozen in San Francisco / Bay Area Frozen
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (8/21-9/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You