TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present A MUSE BALL Fundraiser in May

This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will take flight at the Hiller Aviation Museum to celebrate art and inspiration at its spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks. Spotlighting award-winning actor Greta Oglesby, who stars as the title character in TheatreWorks' Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer (performing March 8 - April 2, 2023), this globe-trotting gathering will honor the adventures experienced onstage at the Tony Award recipient theatre as well as the journeys yet to come. Guests will sample delectable eats, sip exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, and enjoy soaring live performances at this jet-setting journey. Proceeds from A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks will benefit TheatreWorks' continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.

The event will take place from 6-10pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Hiller Aviation Museum, 601 Skyway Road, San Carlos.

TICKETS: Tickets $500, Tables $5,000-$10,000, Sponsorships $5,000-$25,000

For tickets and more information, the public may visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230286®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreworks.org%2Fsupport%2Fspecial-events%2Fmuse-ball-2023%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.