TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Host Spring Fundraiser 'Blue Sky Bacchanalia'

This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will host its spring fundraiser Blue Sky Bacchanalia, an unforgettable evening of merriment and revelry. Sumptuous wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines will flow freely in this evening of Dionysian delights as TheatreWorks honors its longtime partner The Lohr Family.

The event will take place from 6-10pm on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at Hiller Aviation Museum.

The event will also celebrate Obie Award-winning actor Francis Jue (Soft Power, Yellow Face, M. Butterfly), who has performed regularly on TheatreWorks stages for decades, most recently in the claws-out comedy Tiger Style! (performing April 6-28 at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts). Featuring exquisite entertainment and performances that celebrate Jue’s illustrious career onstage and onscreen, this Greco-Roman-influenced gathering at Hiller Aviation Museum will be full of fanciful feasting, lively libations, and exclusive treasures. Proceeds from A Muse Ball: Take a Journey with TheatreWorks will benefit TheatreWorks’ continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.



TICKETS: Tickets $500, Tables $5,000-$10,000, Sponsorships $5,000-$25,000



For tickets and more information, the public may visit theatreworks.org/gala or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.

Photo credit: David Allen