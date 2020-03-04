TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Issues Statement on COVID-19

Ahead of the first preview of the Northern California Premiere of They Promised Her the Moon (performing March 4 -29 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto), TheatreWorks Silicon Valley releases the following statement in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus):

"The safety and security of theatregoers and employees is our highest priority. At this point, TheatreWorks has been proactively contacting LORT (League of Resident Theatres), TCG (Theatre Communications Group), and our theatre colleagues locally and across the nation to confer on practices being implemented for prevention of the spread of COVID-19. We are taking steps, including internal communications and signage at the theatre, to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines shared by the CDC including washing/sanitizing hands regularly, taking care to cover a cough or sneeze, and to remain at home when feeling unwell.

We have increased disinfection practices in our theatre, set up hand-sanitizer stations for audience and performers/staff, and implemented flexible ticket exchange policies for ticketholders. We will be working closely with local health authorities as we maintain our scheduled events and performances, and are in the process of making contingency plans if the virus continues to spread and further actions are needed."





