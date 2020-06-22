TheatreWorks Livestreams Musical Masterpiece HERSHEY FELDER: BEETHOVEN

Following the success of Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin: Live from Florence, which was streamed across the world in May 2020, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence will offer a special live streaming performance of Hershey Felder: Beethoven, based on the original stage direction by Joel Zwick.

Performed live from Florence, Italy, virtuoso performer/playwright/director Hershey Felder will bring Ludwig van Beethoven to life through the eyes of a Viennese doctor who spent his boyhood by the Maestro's side. The show received rapturous praise in performances across the country, including its 2017 World Premiere at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Audiences who purchase tickets can watch Hershey Felder: Beethoven streamed live Sunday, July 12 (5pm PDT/8pm EDT), with a recorded viewing offered to ticket holders for an additional 72 hours. Proceeds from this event will benefit TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which has cancelled in-person performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Tickets ($55 per household) and information will be available at TheatreWorks.org https://theatreworks.org/hersheybeethoven or call (650) 463-1960.



In the tradition of Felder's popular after-performance audience encore, the livestreamed performance of Hershey Felder: Beethoven will also feature the presentation of the Hershey Felder Presents Arts Prize Competition, in honor of Beethoven's 250th birth year. This prize of $25,000 (twenty-five thousand dollars) will be awarded to one of five artist finalists submitting "anything Beethoven" as inspiration for their video presentation. The five finalists will be presented at the completion of Hershey Felder: Beethoven.

Viewers will be eligible to vote, with the winner announced one hour after the completion of voting. All competition information is available here:

https://www.hersheyfelder.net/contest-page.

