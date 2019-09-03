Theatre of Yugen Presents PUPPETS & POE: Devised Defiance
Come join Theatre of Yugen as they kick off the Halloween season with these tales of terror, fear and the dark side. Recipe for the Macabre: Start with Edgar Allan Poe - the renowned master of poetry, short stories, and tales of mystery and the macabre. Dissect and remix. Mix with Theatre of Yugen's signature physicality, voices, words, ideas, bodies, a dash of Noh and Kyogen and PUPPETS. Stir in a splash of contemporary relevance, with good old-fashioned irreverence. Bake at a macabre 666 degree heat for an hour and a half. Devised Defiance is a dish best served cold.
Edgar Allan Poe favorite Poems and Stories presented include:
The Bells; Tell-Tale Heart; Annabelle Lee; The Raven; Fall of the House of Usher, & many more.
PUPPETS & POE: Devised Defiance will be performed Oct. 3 - Nov. 2, 2019
Opening Night /Press Night - FRI. OCT. 4, 2019
Preview - Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019 (no press at previews)
- Thurs., Fri., Sat. - 8:00 pm at Theatre of Yugen
2840 Mariposa St. (Alabama & Florida Sts.) SF 94114
Tickets: $15 student, $35 General, $45 VIP (includes free drinks and front row seats)
Preview: Thurs. Oct. 3, 2019 - 8:00 pm (code: preview)- $20 tix
Halloween Special Show: Thurs. Oct. 31, 2019 - 8:00 pm - Come in costume - $20 tix.
Tix: www.theatreofyugen.org/poe
For info call: 415-621-0507
The cast includes:
Ella Cooley, Alan Coyne, Shannon Davis, Steven Flores, Nick Ishimaru, and Jamin Jollo.
Production designed in collaboration with the ensemble.