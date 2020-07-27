Theatre Rhinocerous Presents THE SCAMMER - VAN MEEGEREN AND THE DISLOCATIONS OF DISASTER Online

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: THE SCAMMER: Van Meegeren and the Dislocations of Disaster, conceived and performed by John Fisher, July 30, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

In 1940, the Nazis sweep into Holland and only one Dutchman figures out how to make their Invasion profitable. He's the man who paints Vermeers.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You