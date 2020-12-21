Theatre Rhinoceros presents The Review, Or How To Eat Your Opposition by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Tanika Baptiste.

A live online streaming production January 22-31, 2021. Limited engagement, two weeks only! Broadcast from Spark Arts - 4229 18th St., SF, CA 9411. More information available at www.TheRhino.org.

In the fall of 2001 the air has a marked change in New York City. Dana - a naïve yet self-righteous art critic - and her sports loving partner Kerri struggle to reconnect through its weight. This freshly weighted air, by contrast, provides new life for Naomi - an iconic visual artist - who, after years in the business, finally experiences the throes of financial success just as a debilitating disease threatens both that success and her legacy. When Dana questions Naomi's artistic integrity the stage is set for a sexy, emotional and intellectual game of football between critic and artist. Secrets are revealed, beliefs are shattered, hearts are broken and art is made in this fast-paced drama that explores loss and sacrifice.

Featuring: April Deutschle ("Dana"), Leticia Duarte ("Naomi"), Ci'era London ("Kerri") and Marcie Rich ("Gretchen").