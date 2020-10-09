Theatre Rhinoceros Presents RANDY! THE STORY OF SHILTS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Randy! The Story of Shilts will be presented on October 15, 2020 at 8pm.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: RANDY! The Story of Shilts, conceived and Performed by John Fisher on October 15, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

SYNOPSIS:

Randy Shilts, the greatest gay journalist of all time, takes on Dan White, AIDS and the US Military. From discos to sex clubs to battleships, he's on the beat.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

