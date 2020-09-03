Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Staged Reading of OTHER LETTERS, Created by Bryan Renaud and Carin Silkaitis
OTHER LETTERS will be presented on September 8, 2020 at 7pm.
Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of OTHER LETTERS, created by Bryan Renaud and Carin Silkaitis on September 8, 2020 at 7pm for free.
Created to compliment A.R. Gurney's classic Love Letters by presenting a similar production with the opportunity for queer, diverse casting.
Charlie and Tommy begin passing notes when they are eight years old. What follows is a life told in letters, notes, and emails, with some connections and lots of near-misses.
On Zoom - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org
WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM:
Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org
FREE Live Performance Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 8PM.
Previous Zoom Presentations, available at www.therhino.org
FOR REASONS OF SEX: SCOTUS GAY
STEAM
A DOG DREAMS
MIND THAT 'TIS ME BROTHER
ZOOM CATASTROPOHE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
THE RIGHT TO BE A HAPPY COUPLE: SCOTUS GAY
JAZZBOS AND JEZEBELS
ALLIGATOR MOUTH
DEAR ELIZABETH