Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Free Staged Reading of OTHER LETTERS, Created by Bryan Renaud and Carin Silkaitis

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of OTHER LETTERS, created by Bryan Renaud and Carin Silkaitis on September 8, 2020 at 7pm for free.

Created to compliment A.R. Gurney's classic Love Letters by presenting a similar production with the opportunity for queer, diverse casting.

Charlie and Tommy begin passing notes when they are eight years old. What follows is a life told in letters, notes, and emails, with some connections and lots of near-misses.

On Zoom - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org

FREE Live Performance Date: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 8PM.

Previous Zoom Presentations, available at www.therhino.org

FOR REASONS OF SEX: SCOTUS GAY

STEAM

A DOG DREAMS

MIND THAT 'TIS ME BROTHER

ZOOM CATASTROPOHE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

THE RIGHT TO BE A HAPPY COUPLE: SCOTUS GAY

JAZZBOS AND JEZEBELS

ALLIGATOR MOUTH

DEAR ELIZABETH

