Theatre Rhinoceros Presents A Free Virtual Presentation MODJESKA

Article Pixel Jul. 6, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents A Free Virtual Presentation MODJESKA

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free virtual presentation: Modjeska: San Francisco's First Superstar, conceived and performed by John Fisher, July 9, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

In the 19th Century, she fled oppression in Poland, tried to grow oranges in the Valley, then took the stage as the greatest American Shakespearean of her age. She was... Modjeska.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • AUSTRALIAN TRUE CRIME Announces Live Virtual Event Featuring Julia Robson and Andrew Rule
  • QUIZ: Can You Guess the Hamilton Character from These Blurry Images?
  • QUIZ: Match the Lyric to the Hamilton Character!
  • Black Swan Launches Black Swan Home Theatre With UNSUNG HEROES: A DIGITAL FESTIVAL OF WA STORIES