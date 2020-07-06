Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free virtual presentation: Modjeska: San Francisco's First Superstar, conceived and performed by John Fisher, July 9, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

In the 19th Century, she fled oppression in Poland, tried to grow oranges in the Valley, then took the stage as the greatest American Shakespearean of her age. She was... Modjeska.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

