Theatre Rhinoceros Announces In-person Season For 2021-2022!

It's the Rhino's 45th Anniversary Season with a whole line-up of exciting, new, in-person evenings of entertainment. Plus, the popular reading series! Plus, surprises and pop-ups along the way! And all of it in the two best neighborhoods on the planet: The Castro and Downtown San Francisco!

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

By Terry Guest

Directed by Tanika Baptiste

October 28 - November 14, 2021

Spark Arts, 4229 18th Street, SF, in The Castro

West Coast Premiere

Courtney Berringers would like to welcome you to her wake! But-make no mistake-this ain't your grandma's funeral. At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is a play about Blackness, southern queerness, and the fine art of drag. From African Gods and Goddesses to Trina and Whitney Houston, At the Wake thoughtfully uses storytelling, drama and drag to explore identity, illness, and the worlds we construct for ourselves. Come party at the wake. Bring your own heels!

THE RHINO HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

A Variety Show with Pizzaz

December 30, 2021at 8:00pm

One Show Only

Location TBA

A Season Tradition

Celebrate the Holidays in the Rhino way with the best in LGBTQ+ talent. A buffet of fun! Prizes, raffles and a big ol' balloon drop at midnight (well, 10:00 - that's midnight somewhere!)

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU

By Trey Anthony

March 17 - April 3, 2022

Spark Arts, 4229 18th Street, SF, in The Castro

West Coast Premiere

Claudette travels to visit her dying mother Daphne in Brooklyn, but that doesn't stop her anger and abandonment issues from bubbling up. It doesn't stop Daphne from voicing her opinions on how Claudette lives her life, either. With Daphne, Claudette, and another daughter Valerie all under one roof again, each family member is forced to confront her emotions while there's still time.

ALL HART!

Conceived and Performed by Mark Nadler

May 12 - 15, 2022

The Gateway Theatre

215 Jackson Street, in Downtown SF

World Premiere

Mark Nadler, the man with the pulse of the keys and the voice of heaven, is back for an evening of queer fun and mayhem. This time Mark explores the musical and personal lives of theatrical legends Lorenz Hart and Moss Hart.

THE SCOTTISH PLAY*

By William Shakespeare

May 27 - 29, 2022

Yerba Buena Gardens

4th and Mission Streets, in Downtown SF

In the wake of KING LEAR and TIMON, it's our latest Shakespeare in the Park! Travel the wilds of Downtown's two greatest parks, Yerba Buena and Salesforce, in this unique ambulatory production. Your Medieval Scottish hosts are the villainous royal couple and a gaggle of Ghosts and Specters. A creepy adventure updated to the creepy present.

Subscriber benefits: In addition to discounted prices and preferred seating, Rhino subscribers get free passes for themselves and a friend to all our monthly readings - first Tuesday of the month at Spark Arts.

Plus, subscribers get one free pass to all our pop-up productions. Announcements to come throughout the season. (You won't want to miss the next Underpants Godot!)

*It's very bad luck in the theatre to say the name of this play, but here are some hints: it's one of the greats, it's set in Scotland, Lady M is the prime villain (think Mommie Dearest with no kids), and there's tons of violence and sorcery.

COVID Safety Announcement: To keep all of us safe, we will be requiring masks and proof of vaccination at all of our performances. Because our theatres are intimate, we will not be using staggered seating. If you so desire, we can provide you with a video recording of the shows to enjoy at home.