The Theater Project to Host First Virtual Event

The Theater Project is hosting its first virtual event: a reading of Vile Things in Dark Corners at 2 PM, Saturday, April 18. Registration is required for this live event, which will be hosted on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.

Attendees will be able to view and listen to the cast as they perform an original work-in-progress from a safe social distance.

About the play:



Vile Things in Dark Corners by Lynn Marie Macy



Is it possible that the notorious Jack the Ripper has found his way to America's shore? Could the terrifying news of his arrival send the city into a panic? Ace reporter Nellie Bly is on the case!

Register to attend at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JUQHo0eLT9-KymKczI1Nog.



More play/author info on our web site: TheTheaterProject.org





