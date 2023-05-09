The Rita Moreno Awards Reveals 2023 Winners

A panel of nationally recognized judges-including Danny Gorman, Anthony Jackson, and Tory Ross Roman-announced the 2023 winners of The Rita Moreno Awards held in-person at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, May 8. This was the largest attended Rita Moreno Awards in the history of the ceremony. Sponsored by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, and Children's Musical Theater San Jose, this regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre north of Santa Barbara.



The 2023 winners are:



OVERALL PRODUCTION:

Into the Woods

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)

LEAD ACTOR:

Kavan Bhatia as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Ashman Cast)

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)



LEAD ACTRESS:

Gabbie Jison as Matilda in Matilda

Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, CA)

SUPPORTING PERFORMER:

Venice Mayor as Rosie in The Wedding Singer

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)

FAN FAVORITE:

Newsies

Saint Mary's High School (Stockton, CA)

Kavan Bhatia (Lead Actor) and Gabbie Jison (Lead Actress) will join regional winners from 48 regional programs across the nation at The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 26, 2023, when 96 students will make their debuts on a Broadway stage in the talent showcase at the Minskoff Theatre. During this unforgettable event, a panel of judges will choose two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Participants in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards will be in New York City from Sunday, June 18, 2023, through Tuesday, June 27, 2023. In addition to performing in the awards ceremony, students will participate in master classes and coaching sessions with Broadway coaches and accomplished professionals.

Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., The Broadway League's charitable division. The Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts and to provide a forum for the discussion of issues relating to the preservation and promotion of live theatre as a vital and culturally significant artistic medium.



Thanks to the support of its participating League member theatres and donors, the Jimmy Awards continue to grow. In 2012, preeminent broadcaster WGBH Boston was inspired to produce a 3-part documentary series called "Broadway or Bust," which followed students on a journey from their hometown competitions to their debut at the Minskoff Theatre. The series premiered in September 2012 and was showcased in 100% of PBS's Top 50 strategic markets, ranking as one of their most highly rated programs.



The depth, scope, and education-centric mission of the Jimmy Awards coupled with its extensive television and media coverage has made participating in the program an aspiration for a growing number of high schools. Based on feedback from participating theatres, school administrators are now directing both staff and financial resources to improve the quality of theatre arts education in their districts. This renewed enthusiasm for the performing arts in schools is already helping to invigorate local theatres and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

