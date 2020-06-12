The Marsh Offers Daily Programming On Marshstream

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh San Francisco offers a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings this month include fascinating tales from the Formerly Incarcerated Peoples Project (FIPP), a visit with a top Bay Area director, and much more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and a noon series, including; CJ's FitnesSing, a weekly singling lesson and fitness class on Fridays, and a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is being offered at 7:30pm nightly as well as mid-day throughout the week (see schedule below) via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream



7:30pm, Monday, June 15

SPECIAL EDITION - Featuring short story performances from the Formerly Incarcerated Peoples Project (FIPP). Directed & Produced by Mark Kenward, Rebecca Fisher, and Wayne Harris with Consulting Producer Toni Weingarten

Denise Jones' WHO CHANGED MY NARRATIVE?: For years, Denise Jones found herself feeling shameful about her son's incarceration. Now, she uses her experience as a platform to assist and motivate other hurting mothers. In 2005, Jones founded "It's Not Over Prison Ministry" to help the mothers and families of incarcerated individuals deal with their pain, loss, and struggles of separation and reentry - and to enlighten others about the challenges faced by those in prison, as well as the families who are left behind.

Pearl Louise's THE CALL: When Louise's teenage son was convicted and sentenced to serve 10 years in the California prison system, Louise felt like she was also thrown into the system. For her Monday MarshStream performance, Louise will share a difference perspective on incarceration: that of the families that are left behind. She touches on subjects from shame to abandonment, loss of income, paying bail, police invasion, wire taps, attorney fees, visitations, stress, and more.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Ellen Hoffman's Good Tunes for Strange Times



7:30pm, Tuesday, June 16

Sing Along with pianist, Ellen Hoffman

Ellen Hoffman is pianist, composer, arranger, music director, vocal coach and teacher who has played for many Open Mics throughout the Bay Area - including The Marsh. Whether listeners want to sing along, dance to the beat, or simply listen, Hoffman will provide the atmosphere for audience members to do as they please with Good Tunes for Strange Times.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, June 17

Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Joanna Rush

KICK: Joanna Rush's powerful piece, Kick, tells the story of dancer Bernie O'Connell. On her way to her first big New York audition, O'Connell is tricked into a car and attacked in a vacant lot off the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. From a kickline to A Chorus Line to Hollywood and back, Kick follows O'Connell as she picks up the pieces and finds the glue to put herself back together. After the performance, director Lynne Taylor-Corbett will join Solo Arts Heal producer Gail Schickele and actor/playwright Joanna Rush for a post-performance discussion.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, June 18

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest David Ford

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with director David Ford, bantering, and Q&A. Ford has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. He is also a published playwright.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth



7:30pm, Fridays

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round. Hosted by improv, solo performer, Josh Kornbluth, this may be the most iconic, zany bingo on the planet.

Solo Performer Spotlight

7:30pm, Saturday, June 13 - LIVE*

Sunday, June 14 - Rebroadcast

Performed by David Hirata

A BOX WITHOUT A BOTTOM: Through monologue and magic, Hirata will excavate the mysteries and stories of magician Namigoro Sumidagawa as he brings the story of Asian America to life. In 1866, Sumidagawa became the first Japanese citizen in over 200 years to receive a passport to leave the country. As part of the "Imperial Japanese Troupe," he dazzled audiences across Victorian America with his exotic stage magic and became a media celebrity. By the time Sumidagawa returned to Japan, his prize trick had been appropriated by American magicians in yellowface and rechristened as the "J*p Box." Over a century later, Hirata unveils illusions and surprises from this Japanese American story in his latest solo show, A Box Without a Bottom.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors and resuming on June 15. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You