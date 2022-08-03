The Marsh Berkeley to Present THE MARK OF THE MINOTAUR This November

The Marsh Berkeley will take audiences on an adventure featuring archeologists unearthing mysterious tablets that may solve ancient puzzles with Sharon Eberhardt's The Mark of Minotaur. At question is whether the tablets contain secrets of the legendary Labyrinth, its fearsome Minotaur, and of Ariadne, who helped the hero Theseus kill the beast. Set in the 1940s, The Mark of the Minotaur focuses on a working-class woman in New York and a rich male architect in London who both made history unlocking the mysterious inscriptions. Time has shown that versions of that history differ, with this solo work offering a fascinating exploration of how much a woman in that era might accomplish, whether she would ever get the credit she is due - or if she even wants it. Full of twists and turns, this work about deciphering ancient languages and messed-up mythology ponders whether the past does have anything to teach.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

November 5 - December 10, 2022

Opening Night: November 19

SHOWS:

7:30pm Saturdays

WHERE:

The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley

Parking: Allston Way Garage, 2061 Allston Way between Milvia & Shattuck The Downtown Berkeley BART station is one block away on Shattuck

TICKETS:

$20-$35 sliding scale, $50 & $100 reserved

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).